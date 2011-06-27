  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,500
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Roadside Safety Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Blackout Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Interior Enhancement Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Wheel Locksyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Custom Molded Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Length183.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3478 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1152 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Chocolate Metallic
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
