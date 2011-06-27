Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews

Goodbye Chevy goodbyechevy , 01/11/2015 LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 52 of 53 people found this review helpful Purchased a new 2010 Equinox at the end of 09. It was the first one on the lot and I really loved the space and design. That's the only thing left to love. Started having problems almost immediately. After much discussion with Chevy Customer Care, the first engine was replaced at around 60K. Last week, the second engine blew up. It also has 60K miles on it. The service department has said they will not help. $4100 to fix and they will give us $4500 on a trade. Uh, no. We have a Chevy Silverado HD and a Cruze. We have been loyal customers for years. But I can't stand by a company that doesn't stand by their product. I just bought a Toyota for the first time in my life. Report Abuse

Not my old time Chevy Bill Battisti , 02/20/2016 LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 92 of 95 people found this review helpful Over the past 45 years of owning a car I was dedicated to General Motors Buick, Saturn and Chevrolet automobiles. My 1998 Saturn SL2 now has over 170,000 miles recorded. However, six years ago I purchased a new 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, 2.4 cylinder engine with front wheel drive. My plan was to maintain this vehicle as required and drive it for at least 6 to 10 years. My background is in the aviation aircraft maintenance industry so I understand the need to follow the manufacturers maintenance requirements. I also understand the why problems occur and what should be accomplished to remedy the malfunction. During my routine vehicle weekly maintenance check, gas, oil, tire air pressure and other engine fluids, I started to record oil usage of 1/4 quart every 6 or seven hundred miles. This started at 35,000 miles of engine operation. At the next oil change by the dealer I asked if they could use a different type of oil because of the oil consumption concern. I was told by the Chevrolet Maintenance Manager that 1 quart of oil consumption for 1000 miles is normal for this type 2.4 cylinder engine. My surprise and concerned lead me to ask why I wasn't told this during the new purchase discussions and why its not in any of the new car customer maintenance booklet and advertisements. When an engine is designed to consume 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles at approximately 35,000 is something I would think the manufacturer should tell the customer before purchasing a brand new vehicle. My vehicles oil consumption increased to over 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles so the dealer agreed to an engine change at 51,000 miles. The dealer changed my engine but I was totally confused now because the Chevrolet Service Manager was saying that one quart of oil every 1000 miles is normal but over 1 quart of oil every 1000 requires and engine change. With a replacement engine installed, I drove the vehicle for an additional 35,000 miles when the replacement engine started to consume oil 1 quart every 1000 miles. The problem this time was the 5 year warranty expired by 1 month. If I wanted a replacement engine it would cost me $5500.00 dollars. My question to the dealer was the replacement engine only had 3500 miles of operating time, why do I have to pay for another replacement engine? After several hours of investigation it appeared to me that the oil consumption was due to scored piston liners. Long story short, General Motors and the Chevrolet Division did not appear to understand my problem with the engine. I was continually handed off to different departments and people who were not very polite or helpful. I was totally worn out and tired of battling the General Motors giant. I finally traded the vehicle for a new Toyota. I'm back on the road again with total confidence with the performance of my Toyota. I am very sorry that an American Icon like Chevy has lost its respect to the very people who helped bale them out of bankruptcy. A simple "we made a mistake and we will fix" it would go a long way. Will I purchase another General Motors (GM) vehicle? No! Will I recommend GM? No! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

THOROUGHLY DISGUSTED!! Lori Holcomb , 04/11/2016 LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 41 of 44 people found this review helpful Bought my 2010 Equinox in Feb of 2014. Only had 26K on it. This thing has been in the shop more than it's been in my driveway! Same problems I am seeing on this site. Timing chain, the seat bolt...all kinds of issues, also had a cracked exhaust manifold. Of course, it all happens after the warranty expires. Now, at 46,000 miles on it...I have to replace the tranny!!! I am shocked and disgusted that this is happening. I've spent a small fortune on rental cars as after the warranty expired, I went to my own mechanic because he is cheaper than the dealer. I've spent countless hours on the phone talking to GM customer service to try to get them to pay for this (as I think they should)....even sent a letter to the GM CEO (but haven't heard back from her yet)...who even knows if I will. I just can't believe I am going through this, and GM isn't standing behind their vehicle. They've agreed to pay 60% of the cost...which is neither satisfying or fair if you ask me. I've only had it 2 years..and now I can't wait to get rid of it!! ...in the end, I traded it in after paying a fortune to have the tranny replaced. They said it was full of metallic particles -hmmm...wonder how that happened. Now I have a Dodge RAM & love it!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

unsafe problems reduced engine power/ service stabilitrac lindseytn32 , 02/12/2014 41 of 45 people found this review helpful My vehicle has been great until it got cold outside and afraid its becoming a death trap. My vehicle has 83,000 miles and this winter my vehicle has decided to lower speed on its own no matter what speed im going.. I was on the interstate with my children doing 70mph and my vehicle violently started shaking the reduced engine power came on and service stabilitrac n immediately wouldn't let me decide the speed of my vehicle it dropped to 40mph and no faster there was no shpulder to pull off and had to drive it like that with people flying up on us scaring us to death. My dealership has tried a lot of things but this is still happening I can shut the car off and about three tries later it will Report Abuse