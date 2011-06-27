2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Equipment Group
|yes
|Stingray Coupe Exterior Appearance Package
|yes
|Battery Protection Package
|yes
|Carbon Flash Badge Package
|yes
|Stingray Logo Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation and Performance Data Recorder
|yes
|Two-Tone Seats
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Stingray logo
|yes
|Custom Corvette Luggage
|yes
|Custom-Made Personalized Plaque
|yes
|Cargo Mat w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Competition Sport Bucket Seats w/Sueded Inserts
|yes
|Custom Sill Plates w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Chrome Interior Trim Badge w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Custom Floor Console Lid w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Competition Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Cargo Shade w/Crossed Flag Logo
|yes
|Red Safety Belt Color
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Trim
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Transparent Removable Roof Panel
|yes
|Carbon Flash Ground Effects
|yes
|Jake Logo Center Caps
|yes
|Jake Carbon Flash Metallic Two-Tone Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holder
|yes
|Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Body-Color Carbon Fiber Ground Effects
|yes
|Z06-Style Body-Color Spoiler
|yes
|Customer Selectable VIN Ending
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Z51 Logo Center Caps
|yes
|Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Red-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Shark Gray Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Composite Carbon Flash Rocker
|yes
|Premium C7.R Indoor Dust Cover
|yes
|19" Front and 20" Rear Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripe
|yes
|Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrors
|yes
|Underhood Liner w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Z06-Style Carbon Flash Spoiler
|yes
|Velocity Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Body-Color Dual Roof Package
|yes
|Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Premium Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Z06 Logo
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effects
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Rear Fascia Protector
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Red, White and Blue Full Length Stripe Package
|yes
|Front End Cover w/Crossed Flags
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Premium Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Stingray
|yes
|Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Color Combination Override
|yes
|Premium Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Shark Gray Painted Exterior Vents
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted w/Yellow Stripe Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Aero Panel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Package
|yes
|Premium Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Carbon Flash Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert
|yes
|Premium Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Wing-Style Spoiler w/Wicker Package
|yes
|Premium Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Metallic Gray Z51 Logo Center Caps
|yes
|Front and Rear Black Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Satin Black Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Exterior Vents
|yes
|Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panel
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted, Machined Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3298 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|48.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Run flat tires
|yes
|P285/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,355
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020