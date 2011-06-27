Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

Love my 2016 Colorado LT jerry , 12/12/2015 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 80 of 82 people found this review helpful Just purchased ( 2015 Black Friday) 2016 Colorado LT 4x4, with all the options, Rainforest green, with dark ash leather Got 10% off MSRP of $40K, and 1.99% 6 year loan Great looks, sharp interior, great size, fits in my garage and is easy to park, and has good turning radius. This truck has all the upgrades ( Conv and luxury package, plus safety package ) Ride is very nice, some sharp jolts on bad pavement. The one negative, the front seats are narrow, average comfort, but I love the heated feature, and that I can raise the seat Test drove the 2016 Toyota Tacoma, eliminated it, as there is no power seat option, and no way to raise or lower the seat. Too low of a seating position I spent over a year looking at mid-size trucks, and the Colorado is #1 in my opinion UPDATE: 6-14-16- now have 12,000 miles on Colorado, no major problems, still love the truck. One minor annoyance, and I hope Chevy fixes this in future updates, is the transmission. It is geared to search for lowest gear ( to get better gas mileage), but it makes it tough when you need quick acceleration, it hesitates too much. One thing I now do, is use the manual mode if I want the RPM"s up, as you can control what gear you are in. As far as looks, I get an average of 3-4 people checking out the truck, people will stop me, and ask about it. Definitely the best looking and unique truck in the market right now. UPDATE: 6-15-17- Now have 29,000 miles on my Colorado, no major or minor problems, still love the truck. Chevy has updated the 2017 Colorado with a new 8 speed transmission. This will eliminate the hesitation, I see on my 6 speed 2016. I have added 2 new custom upgrades, I would recommend. Cat back Muffler system ( $1,000) and a cold air intake air filter system ( $500 ) Both were dealer installed, so it keeps your warranty in place. Gives better throaty sound, and I am getting half mpg better mileage. I was averaging 20.5, now I get 21, with mixed use driving. Love it! UPDATE: 12-20-17 - Now have 37,000 miles on my Colorado, no problems at all, still love the truck. Still getting 21 MPG overall, which is way better then I expected, since I have 4WD, and usually haul stuff around. I have gotten used to the narrow seats, they do not bother me anymore. The only issue still, is the 6 speed transmission, it hesitates too long, before kicking in to a lower gear, when you need power quick. Chevy did this to get better MPG, but is irritating when on freeway, and need power, you have to stomp on the accelerator! I also have been in the snow, and gone mudding in it, and it did great at both. Still have people checking out the truck, no doubt best looking truck in market. UPDATE: June 29th 2018: Now have 43,000 miles, and no issues or problems. Still getting 21 MPG combined city/Highway. Only services, have been regular oil changes, tire rotations. My brother wants to buy one now. Looks like an updated Colorado coming out for 2019. Good deals on 2018's I would guess. UPDATE: July 2nd 2019: Now have 55,000 miles, and no issues of problems. Original tires still good, most likely get another 10,000 miles out of them. Speaking of tires, just had screw go thru, back driver side and got a flat. On dash, it tells you the air in each tire, great feature, and helped me to know I had low air. UPDATE: Jan 2nd, 2020: Now have 62,000 miles, and still now issues. I did get 4 new tires at 61,000 miles, the originals still had tread, but I was slipping more on wet surfaces. Put on Bridgestone Dueler Alenza Plus. Very good trackton, and smooth. 2022 is when the redesigned Colorado is coming out. Hoping they improve the seats, interior looks and transmission. UPDATE July 2020: Just went in for service at 65,000 Miles, no issues, brakes still have 5 to 10 thousand miles left on pads. Another bonus, the resale value on the this truck is still very high, around $20,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Converted from Tacoma and have never looked back Jim , 09/28/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Before buying my 2016 Colorado in October of 2015, I was a committed Tacoma owner. I drove a 4wd Tacoma crew cab for 12 years and really loved it. But when I went to look at the 2016 Tacoma, the dealers only had 2015 models in stock and they did not come close in comparison to the Colorado. My mileage is a lot better than my Tacoma was (averaged 18-19 mpg); over the last 11 months I have consistently gotten 22-24 mpg. I admit I have a light foot, although I routinely travel 70 mph on the highway. The key is to avoid sudden accelerations. I have also been happy with the deeper bed (check it out - the Colorado bed is several inches deeper than Tacoma), the dampened tailgate and the step bumper, which makes it much easier to get up into the bed. I also bought the custom ladder rack that Chevy offers and have been very happy with it. It's super-sturdy and carries something like 800 pounds. The 4wd system has also worked great on trips to NH, VT and other snowy places. The only thing I don't like about my Colorado is the plastic shield that's bolted to the bottom of the front bumper. Obviously, it's designed to improve gas mileage, but it scrapes when I go off-road and even once when I pulled up to a concrete parking curb. On the plus side, if I want to take it off, it would be easy to do (just a bunch of screws) but I have been too lazy to remove it. I've had no mechanical issues and the display/electronics inside are really first-class. I admit to having had some jitters when I first bought it, since I have really been a Tacoma fan, but I took the leap but it has paid off so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One of the best mid-sized trucks, but not perfect David Nixon , 05/03/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful Overall, the truck is great. Chevy nailed the looks. It's tough, rugged and modern and does a great job of making it stand out on the road. The interior is excellent, but large drivers might have some time adjusting the seat to get it comfortable. Some issues with the motor... In normal drive mode, you have to mash the pedal to the floor to extract power out of it. The power is there, but the pedal calibration is there to soften power delivery and help improve fuel economy. Pushing the "tow mode" button helps, it changes the throttle response and shifting patterns on the transmission. It's essentially a renamed "sport" mode that you would find on a car. I drive in tow mode exclusively. Have your dealer install the 2" front leveling kit so that it doesn't look it is standing on it's nose, and makes the truck look balanced. You can throw a set of aggressive off-road 265/70-R17 tires on the stock rims without clearance issues once you do the leveling kit. Lifts it a little more, and makes it look balanced. The air damn under the front bumper needs to come off if you want to take this off road. Look at every picture of the truck in stock form. You have this 305hp off road package truck, and yet that plastic trim will hit a curb in a parking lot. Removing that and installing the leveling kit($400), gives the front end a lot of clearance for moderate off road capabilities... This truck, once set up, has great off-road potential. It will also haul more than any other truck in it's class. Overall I am VERY happy with my purchase. Got the Crew Cab, Z71 4x4 with Bose 7 speaker audio, NAV, spray in bed liner, heavy duty tow package, tinted windows, side steps, etc... for $37k You get a lot of truck for the money, Chevrolet did a great job on this model and that's why it is Motor Trend Truck of the Year, 2 years running. It's not perfect, but I rate the overall execution of an 8.5 out of 10. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sharp looks, comfortable, but slow to accelerate Zach , 02/16/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchase a 2016 Z71 4WD black Trail Boss about three weeks ago and am loving it so far. I really like the trail boss package accessories like the off road sport bar and LED off road lights on top. The black painted wheels and aggressive all terrain tires seem to turn heads. I got all the options. Heated seats, navigation, Bose 7 speaker system, spray in bed liner, etc. I'm loving it so far. The technology in this truck is amazing. I especially love the apple car play feature that allows me to reflect my iOS device onto the in-dash display. The rear view camera is great with its line projections that show you where you're going to end up as you turn the wheel. I didn't especially like the price though. For everything, including the trail boss package (extra $7k), I ended up paying a little over 42k for the truck including an extended 72k mile bumper to bumper warranty. The only thing I don't like about the truck is its lack of responsiveness when laying on the gas. It takes a little long to switch gears, so I end up using the manual gear switching so that I can control when the truck shifts up and down. I'm glad it has this option. Over the course of 1,000 miles, I've ended up with an average of 17MPG. I'm a pretty aggressive driver though, so others may get better gas consumption rates. Overall, I'm loving the truck. I traded in my 2012 TRD Tacoma and don't regret it a bit. This is the best vehicle I've owned thus far. I can't give an accurate report to reliability yet or cost of ownership as I've only had it for a little less than a month. Don't get the 4 cylinder unless you drive like a granny. The v6 or turbo diesel are the only ways to go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse