Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews
First New Chevy
Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.
Great Truck - better than I expected
Lest start with this - Mine is a Z71 with 275 70 R17 Cooper AT3 tires, a 2 & 1 lift/level kit. I test drove 2 of these set up that way (The way a truck should sit with real rubber). Other than that the typical stuff on a loaded Z71. Very clean and refined buggy, A few little tweaks would be great in the future. It rides and handles like a truck should - after the mods. Much better than the Silverado and it looks good. Comfort is great, Mileage is real world and very good - Absolutely love it. LIKES: Mileage, Power, Comfort DISLIKES: Tranny seems to search at times, No Heated Mirrors, No Electric Sliding Rear Window
New Colorado X-Cab LT 4X4 w/I4
We primarily wanted a lighter weight pickup truck that we could flat-tow behind a Winnebago class-A motorhome. The new Colorado does this in spades. To keep weight and complexity down, as well as cost, the extended cab and 4-cyl was our best choice. The 4-cyl is very smooth and quiet as long as you are not in a hurry. If you mash the pedal or like to drive fast then this is not for you. Around town it keeps up with traffic, it is not designed for towing heavy loads over mountain passes. The new build quality is outstanding, looks very euro or japanese under the hood. The ride is very smooth and it's amazingly quiet. This one is a home-run. EDIT: Edmunds sent out a request to re-visit and update my review after two years with the vehicle. I'm still just as impressed with this as the day I bought it, it has been very good. There have been three or four minor recalls, and zero warranty claims. Absolutely no failures whatsoever. Fit and finish is excellent, no wear points. Some owners have complained about balky shifting, however I have found overall it works as designed - some fault the way it shifts up to a higher gear and locks up the TC to conserve fuel. If you're trying to mash the pedal and get it to shift down at the same time it can take longer than some expect. For around town driving I use manual mode and leave it in 4 or 5 so it cannot shift all the way to 6th. This solves that issue and it works very well otherwise. The I4 is no powerhouse, but it's adequate even on the freeway. We have since acquired a boat that is about 2500lbs on it's trailer - the truck easily pulls this load even on mountain grades. I just installed new all-terrain tires (Cooper Adventurer/Discoverer) as I wanted AT type tires from the beginning but could not get a reasonable trade in for the new take-offs, even when they were under 100miles. So after two years decided to just spend the money - it rides so much nicer than the GY Wrangler Fortitudes it comes with. All in all very happy with this truck. Oh, and have towed it a couple of thousand miles with the RV and it does just fine - absolutely zero issues. It has now traveled to four states and plenty of short-commuting miles. EDIT - 2 Hmmm...well Edmunds emailed me AGAIN to update this review. I think this is bordering on ridiculous...but whatever. Since my last edit I have added the TRIFECTA engine tune. It's a $300 programming software and a cable to connect your laptop to your OBDII port and re-programs the engine and transmission ECU (computer). What a HUGE improvement in acceleration, shifting, and driving performance. This is how GM should have tuned this little motor. An excellent option for this truck. Next I replaced the rear shocks with Bilstein 4600 series (stock height) shocks to help with towing our 2500lb boat. It didn't make much of a difference towing, but improved the overall ride so much I went ahead and ordered the fronts as well and installed them. It's kind of a bear cuz these are struts so you have to obtain a spring compressor tool (most parts stores have a tool-loan program). It's still a pretty difficult job, especially if you've never done struts before (I have, they were fairly standard). The overall ride is much better, more of the floating on air feeling, and more control overall when towing. For about $300 I thought these were well worth it too. I'm right at about 22K miles and the truck still looks and drives great. It has not been back to the dealer since it was new, for the couple of recalls, but otherwise zero warranty work done, no issues whatsoever. I love this rig. It's going to end up being the only lease car I'll buy out at the end over the last dozen or more cars I've owned. A home run baby. ;) EDIT 3: Well gee, Edmunds keeps following up on these things, wanting an update. I'm out at 3 years now, about 25K miles and still like this truck - which is amazing because normally I trade off at about 30 months - regardless of brand, even the Mercedes Benz's I've owned. So that's certainly worth noting. The whole vehicle still looks like new, I keep it up, seats are super durable, the interior surfaces are well done, and the exterior has also held up well. I got a lot of brush scratches offroading so buffed out the whole truck and waxed it and it looks like the day it came home. Mileage with the tuner is better on the freeway but less in town so I took a hit on fuel economy, but it's well worth it. Right now the only other vehicle considered would be another Jeep Wrangler, simply because I like trail running. But I don't get to do it often, the Colorado 4x4 is good for mild stuff, and it way more practical otherwise. So the truck stays. The new ZR2 has been very popular - too bad we can't retrofit some of the components into the older rigs. Well, we could, but stupid expensive and hard to get. We'll see if aftermarket catches up.
Great mid-size
The other reviews I have read are nowhere near my experience. I have owned this truck for a year and I absolutely love it. The fuel economy is tremendous and the overall value of the truck has been terrific. The MyLink is a little wonky at times, but the overall driving experience of the truck far surpasses that of the 2012 Silverado that I owned before this truck.
Initial cost expensive, but has proven worth it
For those who need a pickup truck option, the Colorado is a great compromise size- wise for those who want to be able to park it in their garage, and still be able to haul a lot of stuff. The Z 71 option has everything but cooled front seats, a garage door control, auto folding rear view mirrors to make the option list complete. Drives easily and smoothly with v 6 option. Brakes solid. Interior space functional for carrying stuff inside, and back seat roomy enough for adults when needed. Not sure the folding of back seats is best arrangement, but does provide considerable inside space and it is flat. A bit pricey compared to full size alternatives, but delivers functionality of a full size with greater driving ease, particularly in parking lot. Combination of city and highway driving has produced almost 24 mpg. Only routine maintenance needed in 5 years and 44,000 miles of driving. Continues to impress with age. If you want a truck's towing/hauling capability together with driving comfort, you would be hard pressed to find a better combination among the mid-size offerings.
