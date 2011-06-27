Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

Cowboy Keith , 03/20/2004

The best truck I've ever had. Bought it used with 80000 miles. Drove it like I stole it. Still running like a champ with 152000 miles. Drove to the Grand Canyon from South Louisiana when it had 120000 miles. No fear. I'll say it again THE BEST TRUCK I've ever had.