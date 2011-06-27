  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1998 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.400.0/525.0 mi.400.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG161818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.213.1 in.194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Height70.8 in.71.2 in.70.8 in.
Maximum payload1815.0 lbs.2079.0 lbs.2221.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.131.5 in.117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
