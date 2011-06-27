Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews
The 1996 Chevrolet Z71 is a great truck.
I bought the truck used with 157,000 miles on it. I've put nearly 20,000 on it since I had it which is about a year. The only things that really went wrong was the alternator went out and a pulley on the belt od=f the alternator which is just normal. I also had the foer wheel drive checked out but nothing major was wrong. I am usually a Ford person but buying the Z71 was a wise choice. I think it is as good as the F-150 trucks I had before it. I will probably drive it till it drops. It was well worth what I payed for it. The motor has plenty of power. It pulls a travel trailer easily. It gets around 20 miles per gallon which is good for a full size truck. I'll keep it till it quits.
Best Vehicle Ever Owned
I bought this 96 step-side manual transmission 2-Dr regular bed truck new in 1997. It has Mark III trim and is customized throughout, overhead lights, wood inside trim, running boards, trim over windows, trim over back lights, rails on trailer bed, big wheels, etc. Its black outside and grey inside. It now has only 84,000 miles. I wouldn't trade it for anything. Have been asked to sell everywhere I go but no way Jose. Only thing I have repaired is water pump, regular oil changes, new spark plugs, new tires, new clutch, upholstery front seats, replace back tail light. I am now 71 years old and apparently its gonna outlast me! I love it. 9-2016-- update: I sold my truck in 7-2015 as I was getting older and needed an automatic transmission. I cried when the man drove it away. Got a great price for it as it was in excellent condition. Now own a Nissan Xterra but liking it too. Still remember my truck and all the great memories I had when I owned it. 9-2018-- update: Well, I still miss my beautiful truck, but the man who bought it has really fixed it up as it did have some minor repairs to be done. Still beautiful. I am still with my Xterra and still like it but miss my truck. 9-2019-- update: Well, still here and with memories of my beautiful truck but still driving the Xterra. It now has only 21,000 miles on it (Model 2012). Guess I'll keep it for awhile.
LIKE A ROCK
In five years, she has never seen a garage other than for standard maintence (oil changes, ect.). Love the first year VORTEC engine. Lots of power if you are willing to scarifice the gas mileage. In my opinion I will never own another truck.
Great Truck
Have 170,000 miles and still going strong. Powerful Vortech 350 best GM has ever had in my book. Only problems to date are thermostat, u-joint , and one fuel pump but that's no big deal with the amount of miles. Drive it till the wheels fall off, but the way its going i don't know if that will ever happen. GREAT TRUCK!
Great Truck
First new truck we had purchased. We are still very satisfied with it - pulls great and still gets good mileage. We regularly use it to tow up to 4000# and haven't had any problems yet. This V-6 has more power then the 318 (5.2L) in the 3/4 ton Dodge we traded in on it!
