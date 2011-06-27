Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Consumer Reviews
Stay Away From GM Vehicles!
I bought this used with about 42,000 miles. I traded my Jeep Liberty (LOVED that vehicle but it was time to go) and was so happy to find an SUV I could afford. The acceleration was always bothersome but my mechanic said everything was good...running it on ECO Boost helped a lot. The 22MPG average was not the best but whatever. I had my oil changed regularly...regular maintenance done always at the same place. He's been my mechanic for many years and I trust him. At 98,900 miles I went in for an oil change because I was going out of town the next weekend. I asked them to listen to it because I was hearing a ticking from the engine. When I picked it up my mechanic told me the heads had to be done! After barley 3000 miles...it had lost most of the oil! I asked if I could drive it awhile...he said yes but watch the oil...and don't go too far. 150 miles later it crapped out on me...in the car wash!!! I managed to limp it back to my mechanic and the timing chain had jumped and the whole engine needed to be replaced. Now that is bad enough...99,000 miles..really GM????? To add insult to injury...there are no 2.4L engines available for this car...in the United States! The replaced the crate engine (new...3 year 100,000 miles) for $2800 with a remanufactured engine that will cost me $5000...for just the engine!!!!! I am livid...the car's retail value is only about $8500. You fail GM...you fail BIG TIME!!! I am done with you and your crappy cars forever.
I Love my Captiva Sport
I wasn't even looking for this car, but it fulfills all my needs, without too much technology. I can use E-85 gas in Iowa. It has Bluetooth and I am totally Captivated by it :-) Ask me again in a year.
Beware of Transmission
I loved my Chevrolet Captiva when I purchased it. It had everything I was looking for except the gas mileage, but because it was everything I had been looking for, I overlooked its gas mileage. Then at around 50,000 miles the alternator when out and I was over 100 miles away from home, with an elderly person as a passenger. Then on December 22, 2017, the transmission went out with less than 75000 miles on it. The warranty had only been out for about 7 weeks. Chevrolet is going to take care of $1712.00 leaving me with $3236.37 out of pocket. Unfortunately, this will be my last Chevrolet. I love them when they run, but if they breakdown it is almost like buying it again with loans for repairs, because the transmission cost around $4948.37.
Excellent used car value
We needed a 4wd or awd because we live in a Colorado mountain town. We wanted a Rav4, CRV or similar which everyone here wants. We had never heard of the Captiva but we preferred it after test driving Rav4s, CRVs and other similar small SUVs. Plus it sells for a lot less than similar suvs because, apparently, it was originally sold only as a fleet car. It is comfortable and drives and handles the best of everything we tested. It is a very solid feeling car and is heavier than similar suvs. This fact, and the V6 engine are probably why it does not get the highest mileage in its class, the only negative I can say about it. We saved so much on the purchase compared to similar suvs that we are ok spending somewhat more on gas. Overall great car to own.
Front Wheels want to Fly Off
Front Wheel Bearings go out quickly !!! Left front bearing went out at 38,000 miles, again at 47,000 miles and we are now at 62,000 miles and waiting for it to go again. When talking to the dealer mechanic, he says this is a problem with this model. I have had cars with 300,000 miles and never replaced a wheel bearing. The transmission slips once in while, sometimes shifts up to high causing the engine to lug down and vibrate, or takes an excessive amount of time to shift causing engine to race. Engine idle is rough at times up and down from 200 to 500 RPMs. The rear window washer does not stop running when rear window defroster is used. Unless you shut everything off, it will empty the windshield washer tank of the solvent. Took it to the dealer and had some improvement but never resolved. My foot is so big that sometimes when I step on the brake pedal I depress the gas pedal at the same time, never had that problem with the many vehicles that I have had in the past. I can see this causing an accident for the elderly or even myself, if not careful about it. The comfort of this vehicle is poor when traveling more than an hour. I would never buy this model again !!!
