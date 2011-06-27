  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Captiva Sport
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Estimate
$4,059 - $5,392
Used Captiva Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

5(29%)
4(6%)
3(17%)
2(29%)
1(19%)
3.0
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stay Away From GM Vehicles!
Cheryl Glazier,04/16/2018
1LS Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this used with about 42,000 miles. I traded my Jeep Liberty (LOVED that vehicle but it was time to go) and was so happy to find an SUV I could afford. The acceleration was always bothersome but my mechanic said everything was good...running it on ECO Boost helped a lot. The 22MPG average was not the best but whatever. I had my oil changed regularly...regular maintenance done always at the same place. He's been my mechanic for many years and I trust him. At 98,900 miles I went in for an oil change because I was going out of town the next weekend. I asked them to listen to it because I was hearing a ticking from the engine. When I picked it up my mechanic told me the heads had to be done! After barley 3000 miles...it had lost most of the oil! I asked if I could drive it awhile...he said yes but watch the oil...and don't go too far. 150 miles later it crapped out on me...in the car wash!!! I managed to limp it back to my mechanic and the timing chain had jumped and the whole engine needed to be replaced. Now that is bad enough...99,000 miles..really GM????? To add insult to injury...there are no 2.4L engines available for this car...in the United States! The replaced the crate engine (new...3 year 100,000 miles) for $2800 with a remanufactured engine that will cost me $5000...for just the engine!!!!! I am livid...the car's retail value is only about $8500. You fail GM...you fail BIG TIME!!! I am done with you and your crappy cars forever.
I Love my Captiva Sport
samiaminiowa,12/27/2013
I wasn't even looking for this car, but it fulfills all my needs, without too much technology. I can use E-85 gas in Iowa. It has Bluetooth and I am totally Captivated by it :-) Ask me again in a year.
Beware of Transmission
Fisty,02/19/2018
1LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I loved my Chevrolet Captiva when I purchased it. It had everything I was looking for except the gas mileage, but because it was everything I had been looking for, I overlooked its gas mileage. Then at around 50,000 miles the alternator when out and I was over 100 miles away from home, with an elderly person as a passenger. Then on December 22, 2017, the transmission went out with less than 75000 miles on it. The warranty had only been out for about 7 weeks. Chevrolet is going to take care of $1712.00 leaving me with $3236.37 out of pocket. Unfortunately, this will be my last Chevrolet. I love them when they run, but if they breakdown it is almost like buying it again with loans for repairs, because the transmission cost around $4948.37.
Excellent used car value
Rob Shelton,02/16/2016
LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
We needed a 4wd or awd because we live in a Colorado mountain town. We wanted a Rav4, CRV or similar which everyone here wants. We had never heard of the Captiva but we preferred it after test driving Rav4s, CRVs and other similar small SUVs. Plus it sells for a lot less than similar suvs because, apparently, it was originally sold only as a fleet car. It is comfortable and drives and handles the best of everything we tested. It is a very solid feeling car and is heavier than similar suvs. This fact, and the V6 engine are probably why it does not get the highest mileage in its class, the only negative I can say about it. We saved so much on the purchase compared to similar suvs that we are ok spending somewhat more on gas. Overall great car to own.
See all 17 reviews of the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6950 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6950 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
More about the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport

Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Overview

The Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is offered in the following submodels: Captiva Sport SUV. Available styles include 1LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 1LS Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 2LS Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

Can't find a used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,475.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,119.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,016.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Captiva Sport lease specials

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles