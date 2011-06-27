I bought this used with about 42,000 miles. I traded my Jeep Liberty (LOVED that vehicle but it was time to go) and was so happy to find an SUV I could afford. The acceleration was always bothersome but my mechanic said everything was good...running it on ECO Boost helped a lot. The 22MPG average was not the best but whatever. I had my oil changed regularly...regular maintenance done always at the same place. He's been my mechanic for many years and I trust him. At 98,900 miles I went in for an oil change because I was going out of town the next weekend. I asked them to listen to it because I was hearing a ticking from the engine. When I picked it up my mechanic told me the heads had to be done! After barley 3000 miles...it had lost most of the oil! I asked if I could drive it awhile...he said yes but watch the oil...and don't go too far. 150 miles later it crapped out on me...in the car wash!!! I managed to limp it back to my mechanic and the timing chain had jumped and the whole engine needed to be replaced. Now that is bad enough...99,000 miles..really GM????? To add insult to injury...there are no 2.4L engines available for this car...in the United States! The replaced the crate engine (new...3 year 100,000 miles) for $2800 with a remanufactured engine that will cost me $5000...for just the engine!!!!! I am livid...the car's retail value is only about $8500. You fail GM...you fail BIG TIME!!! I am done with you and your crappy cars forever.

