Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
1LE 2SS/RS Is a Civilized Beast Daily Driver
Purchased my 2014 1LE with the dual mode exhaust and Recaro seats, after looking at Mustang GTs, M3s, and 370Zs. Wanted a car that was fun to drive, comfortable, reliable, and good looking. This car was the best bang for the buck, for me, and a set of winter tires let me continue to enjoy it in the winter months. It is also one of the safest and most reliable performance cars out there. Finally, the 1LE package is fairly rare, and really improves the performance and stance of the car. Really stands out at work in a parking lot full of gray, boring Japanese and German sedans.
Sporty, comfortable daily driver
I'm 6' 3" and find the front seats comfortable. Automatic transmission is quick to shift and doesn't hunt much. V6 is plenty of power (~6.0 sec 0-60). Lots of low end torque so getting moving is instant. The OE tires get good reviews on tirerack and I found their traction in snow to be above average. Handling on wet and dirt roads fine. Typically people get 50,000 miles on them too!
Everything I was looking for
I picked my 2014 V6 LS manual Camaro in October. after a 5 month search of different vehicles I narrowed the field down to this car. I do a lot of driving for work and previous experiences have shown me that those estimated mpg stickers on cars usually lean on the generous side.I believe the sticker said 28 mpg highway. Now Granted most of my driving is highway I'm averaging 25-26 mpg which I'm very pleased with since i don't normally have the lightest foot out there. The best parts of my day is the drive to and from work! So fun to drive!!!
Amazing car
I've had the car for a little over six months now and it still excites me every time i start it up. The handling is incredible and ride quality was well above what I expected. With a sports car you would expect a rough ride, this car feels comparable to a high comfort car.
This is a sweet ride!
Well, I'm past my mid-life crisis and in my mid 50's. I've had some very nice sports cars over the years, from a '78 Trans Am to a 350Z. With my desire to go really fast changed to just fast and fun, this car is a hit. Mine is Hot Red with white stripes and it looks amazing! The V6 has plenty of power and having a manual again is pure joy. The only problem I've had is that my wife and daughter want to go everywhere in my car. On weekends, my car is the only one that moves. Then again, that's the joy of owning a car this sweet.
