Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, reliable enough
Love this car. Affordable, good looks. Some of the best suspension for a factory vehicle. Engine and transmission are great. Handles great. NOTE: front wheels are toe'd out (easily adjusted) which makes for great cornering but on the highway the tires will grab any surface imperfections and go that direction. Makes the driver pay attention. Convertible top works flawlessly and the material that it is made out of is excellent. Material is like a heavy canvas with good texture and looks. Common to this model: window motors burning out because of low voltage. I installed an aftermarket window motor wiring kit.
Very solid all around muscle car
I purchased my 2001 Camaro SS back in 2004; it was 3 years old, and had 18k miles. The original owner purchased it and hardly drove it, as he had several cars. The car has t-tops, LS1, and a 6 spd manual trans. The car has more power than most need in stock form; in modified form, it can make a lot more. The LSI engine is bulletproof (if you maintain it) and fairly ecomomical for a large V-8. I have made several 600-700 mile road trips on the highway, and averaged 25-27 mpg! The 6 spd has a double overdrive, so at a steady 70-75 mph, in 6th gear, it is only turning @1500 rpm on the tach (it idles at 850 rpm)! The car is well built, and has no rattles or leaks (it has 48K miles).
Bullet Proof!!!
My car (2001 Z28) has been very reliable from day one. Bought it new fully loaded and now has about 92k miles, I hope I didn't jinx it. I think as long as it continues to receive proper maintainance, this beauty will continue to run strong for eons. It's truly a looker and I've been asked many times if I want to sell it and the answer is always no. Too bad I can't post a pic here to show her off. Here's your update (Sept. 2017): For almost a year now, I've been filling her up with the Shell Nitro Plus premium gas. It cost a little more but it (Shell) definitely delivers what it claims (about the gas), and my 2001 Z28 surely deserves quality stuff now and then. The latter is just my own personal view and NOT a recommendation. PEACE!!!
Traded in at 118,400mi, bought at 12mi
Car was great in the beginning, grad present from parents. Drove fine, had problems from 3k miles on, replaced almost everything in the car at least 2x from the CD player that got too hot to play CDs to the entire rear axle that 2 bearings went bad in and wore the axle shafts out. Coil pack replaced 2x, ignition replaced, fuel pump replaced, clutch master cylinder replaced. Lots more done to the car, but all in all it was a decent ride.
Super fun gas saver
I bought this Camaro with 100K on it. It runs and looks new. It was owned by a preacher's daughter (really) and she babied it. I wanted a car that was better on gas than my 4x4 F150. This Camaro has been turning in mpg between 28 and 31 in mixed town and interstate driving. I had in mind of buying some boring 'old guy' car like a Buick Century. This lil Camaro is so much more better looking, more fun and better mpg to boot. I love this car.
