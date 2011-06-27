Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

Can do it all! Tim , 10/27/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my second Astro and it is so capable of doing everything. It has a truck frame which allows towing large campers, gets 19 mpg on highway when which is awesome for a AWD van/truck this size. Walks through snow and ice with ease. Strong winds push it around a little on interstate. Finally had to replace something at 119,000 miles, a starter which was very easy to replace myself. Plugs aren't too bad if you pull the front wheel off. Overall we love this (boxy) design, because you sit up so high you can see what's going on in front of you. This van is better than any other minivan we have owned, Mazda, Plymouth, better than our Toyota 4x4 pickup. Great Van, bring it back. Report Abuse

2000 AWD AstroVan catlover , 11/09/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Have found vehicle to be extremely reliable, have put 90000 miles on it in 3 years, gone through the worst blizzard in the east coast in 50 years in 2 ft of new snow without even a hesitation. Very roomy, great cargo space, seats comfortable. not good on foot room, can't stretch out driver's legs. driver's information center was very useful. Report Abuse

Truck like workhorse drumjess2002 , 02/09/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just bought my van, it is a cargo van used for hauling just about anything. GM just quit making these in 2005, for another SUV-like vehicle[ like there aren't enought of them]..a mistake in my view. My 1st Astro was an '86, ran forever, and I needed a van that could take more cargo capacity than a front drive mini. I plan on driving the wheels off, and it should hold up I think Report Abuse

Love my Astro Wayneco , 01/05/2004 8 of 8 people found this review helpful At 35000 miles/year, I am hard on a vehicle. Most of the miles were city driving(65-70%). I tend to wear brakes out faster than most people. Body integrity is excellent. Not a squeak or rattle for the first 80,000 miles. Still is quiet at 145K. No motor or tranny problems. Still goes 3000 miles without burning a quart of oil! Report Abuse