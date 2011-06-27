Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
Can do it all!
This is my second Astro and it is so capable of doing everything. It has a truck frame which allows towing large campers, gets 19 mpg on highway when which is awesome for a AWD van/truck this size. Walks through snow and ice with ease. Strong winds push it around a little on interstate. Finally had to replace something at 119,000 miles, a starter which was very easy to replace myself. Plugs aren't too bad if you pull the front wheel off. Overall we love this (boxy) design, because you sit up so high you can see what's going on in front of you. This van is better than any other minivan we have owned, Mazda, Plymouth, better than our Toyota 4x4 pickup. Great Van, bring it back.
2000 AWD AstroVan
Have found vehicle to be extremely reliable, have put 90000 miles on it in 3 years, gone through the worst blizzard in the east coast in 50 years in 2 ft of new snow without even a hesitation. Very roomy, great cargo space, seats comfortable. not good on foot room, can't stretch out driver's legs. driver's information center was very useful.
Truck like workhorse
Just bought my van, it is a cargo van used for hauling just about anything. GM just quit making these in 2005, for another SUV-like vehicle[ like there aren't enought of them]..a mistake in my view. My 1st Astro was an '86, ran forever, and I needed a van that could take more cargo capacity than a front drive mini. I plan on driving the wheels off, and it should hold up I think
Love my Astro
At 35000 miles/year, I am hard on a vehicle. Most of the miles were city driving(65-70%). I tend to wear brakes out faster than most people. Body integrity is excellent. Not a squeak or rattle for the first 80,000 miles. Still is quiet at 145K. No motor or tranny problems. Still goes 3000 miles without burning a quart of oil!
Versatile, Reliable, Predictable
I purchased it used with 50,000 km and have added 60,000 km in last two years. It replaced a 1988 with 325,000 km. Great highway vehicle; comfortable, quiet, great visibility, reasonably economical at highway speeds. Great capacity. Easily accommodates up to 8 passengers with full load or a very comfortable vehicle for 6, with all gear + 2 canoes on top. Great clearance in deep snow. With 4 winter tires, this van will navigate 8 inches or more of snow, and is my preferred vehicle for winter driving compared to my car. It's also great in summer for comfortable drives and trips. Downside - the intrusive wheel wells in the passenger compartment. Otherwise, conservative styling, simple clean lines. It looks great.
