  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Astro
5(39%)4(26%)3(31%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.0
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Astros for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,579 - $2,714
Used Astro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1999 Astro LS AWD

danjpao, 11/27/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Many problems after the first 2 years (35000 miles). Transfer case was rebuilt twice, 35000 miles apart because of locking up on cornering. Can't keep brakes in it - rotors keep warping - brake system is to small for the weight of vehicle. Power steering pump, 1 door lock actuator, 2 sets of idler arms, oil cooler lines, ignition coil, ignition switch housing and pinion oil seal all replaced. Right now at 76,000 miles my Astro is in the shop with the engine out because of a coolant leak. I am amazed at Chevy's lack of concern for this lemon!!!

Report Abuse

good van for anything

dskidds, 01/19/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

love this van, its a Custom Craft. problems are no locks, keyless entry doesn't work, driver side window motor is a no go, don't have access to the trunk, fuel sender does not work, ne fuel pump put in at 130k, ball joints are going, when it shifts between 1st and 2nd it "jumps, hard shifting" check the fluid and its alright does well in the snow perfect donuts (just once, no more) had this van on many numerous trips its a good van, but it gets 13mpg city and 16 highway, 4.3 Lt. V6 Vortex

Report Abuse

1999 Astro Van

John Hilger, 12/26/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought van new and it performed well until it reached 60,000 miles. Then the electric door locks began to fail. The power window motor failed on drivers side. Water pump and and thermostat @ 80,000. 100,000 differential bearings went bad. 119,000 cooling leak around intake manifold gasket. Always maintained van and never abused.

Report Abuse

Many problems

Victor, 04/30/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this van because of its size. This van has had many problems. Window switches replaced, door locks replaced, door opener replaced, calipers replaced, all these problems under 36,000 miles. Latest problem the differential had to be replaced at 38,000. Unheard of by many mechanics. GM would not pick up total cost to replace it. Only half. The executive office said since I didn't use the dealer to service it all the time, they would not help me. Why should I pay the deal 2 times the amount for a simple oil change.

Report Abuse

Best vehicle I ever had

rufrch, 12/05/2014
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new in 2000. drove it to eveywhere, San Fran, Sac town, mountains several times, Ariizona, Utah, Las Vegas,.....You get the point. Like all vehicles the key is maintenance. If you take care of your vehicle, it will take care of you. Don't get me wrong it had some hick ups like I changed the alternator, I did a fuel injector swap, changed the fuel pump but other than that. It ran like a top. Never hard to start. I did do some modes. cold air intake, cat back system and after towing like crazy I decided to change rear leaf springs to high capacity leafs springs. I loved that van, and would still have after 14 years but some idiot ran into it while it was parked and totaled it.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Astros for sale

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles