Xbox’s Forza Horizon 5 Coming to PlayStation This Spring

“It’s really game first, not platform first,” Spencer said last week on the Gamertag Radio podcast, hinting at more cross-platform releases moving forward. That indicates other Xbox Game Studios titles, including Forza Motorsport, could be headed to PlayStation in the future. Although we don’t expect to see these titles on the Nintendo Switch due to hardware constraints, the Forza series could make an appearance on the more powerful upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

The Playstation 5 port will be developed by Panic Button with help from original developer Playground Games. Panic Button is best known for its work porting more demanding console games to Nintendo Switch, but it also partnered with Sony in 2018 to bring a PC-exclusive virtual reality title to PlayStation VR. No word yet on whether the PlayStation 5 port of Forza Horizon 5 will include support for PlayStation VR2, but considering the game’s existing available first-person mode, we wouldn’t rule it out.

Playground has confirmed cross-play will be available across Xbox, PC and PS5, so players will be able to link up with friends no matter where they play. All previously released car packs and expansions will be available for purchase.

This change could make the PlayStation 5 the best console for car enthusiasts, considering it will be the only way to play Gran Turismo and Forza — among countless other excellent racers including Assetto Corsa, WRC Generations, F1 24 and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2. It’s a good day for gamers.