What's powering the Ocean?

Motor specifications and battery pack capacity have not yet been finalized, and Fisker says details will be made available at a later date. But we do know that there will be three different power and range ratings, varying by trim.

According to Fisker, the base Sport model will have 275 horsepower, 250 miles of range on a full charge, and a 0-60-mph time of 6.9 seconds. A single-motor front-wheel-drive setup will be standard.

The Ultra will be equipped with dual motors and all-wheel drive to develop 540 hp. Fisker says the Ultra will have an estimated range of 340 miles. At the top of the range, the launch-edition One trim level (which will later get renamed as the Extreme trim) will use the same dual-motor AWD setup, but it will produce 550 hp and have a range of 350-plus miles.

On the battery side, the Ocean's pack will have more than 80 kWh of capacity. While you can always charge at home, the Ocean is also equipped with a DC fast-charging plug for filling up the pack on road trips.

Fisker is working with Electrify America to simplify payments for Fisker vehicles at EA's charging stations. The company says the Ocean can accept the full 150-kW charging rate that many of EA's stations deliver. Fisker estimates charging from 15% charge to 80% adds 200 miles of range and takes 30 minutes at 150 kW. Fisker also says every Ocean will come with a bundle of free miles on the Electrify America network, but no packages have been announced yet.