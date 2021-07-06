What's In Store for the Future of the Dodge Charger?

Is the Dodge Charger next on the list to get a hybrid powertrain? Well, we may find out very soon. Stellantis, the umbrella company that covers Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and several other automakers, is set to announce the future of its EV plans next week. Stellantis' EV Day 2021, as they're calling it, will hopefully provide insight into the company's electrification strategy and give us more information on the rumored STLA global platform, as well as the future of the Dodge Charger.

What hybrid powertrain would the Charger use?

The Ram 1500 currently uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system with both its standard V6 and its available 5.7-liter V8. The iconic Jeep Wrangler was recently transformed by the addition of a plug-in hybrid system that provides 21 miles of electric-only range. And what do those two have in common with the Dodge Charger? They share the same big ol' parts bin. All three of these vehicles use some version of the same Pentastar V6, as well as the same 6.4-liter V8. The Ram TRX and the Charger Hellcat both use the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8, while the Wrangler and the 1500 both use the same 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

So it stands to reason that the Charger could likely use one of the powertrains that the Ram or the Wrangler already uses. Or, if the Charger were to borrow from the Stellantis-owned Chrysler Pacifica, it could use the 3.6-liter V6 plug-in hybrid system. And in the Pacifica, that system is good for an EPA estimate of 32 miles on electric power alone.