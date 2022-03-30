Don't mistake the all-new ID.4 for the e-Golf! Not only is it bigger than an e-Golf, but its range is also much more impressive. Volkswagen made the ID.4, its first electric-only vehicle for the U.S. market, with high EPA estimates in mind. Its EPA-estimated range of 240-260 miles per charge is good, but we've already pushed it to 288 miles during our real-world EV range test. You can bet that we're expecting equally great things from our new ID.4 Pro RWD.

Small silhouette, spacious interior

The ID.4 may appear smaller than the Tiguan, Volkswagen's compact SUV, but it's almost equal in interior space. The two-row, five-seater is family- and utility-friendly, with a roomy cabin. It's modern, but there's a lot of plastic. We'll see how it holds up over the next year.