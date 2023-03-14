The 2024 Kia EV9 Looks to Change the Game in EV Ownership

The 2024 Kia EV9 is not only the super-sized sibling of the Kia EV6, but this all-new model is intended to be Kia's new flagship model. It's a fully electric three-row SUV packed with smart technology set within a very inviting interior. But Kia won't have you thinking the EV9 is just a futuristic Telluride with a pair of electric motors; the automaker claims the EV9 kickstarts Kia's commitment to being "a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification."

Say what? Well, in terms of the EV9, this means several leaps forward in electric motoring. For one, your party of six can all ride in the same electron-sipping vehicle. With a third row of seating, the EV9 opens up electric vehicle ownership to groups that were previously too large to consider one. And although pricing hasn’t been announced just yet, we're anticipating not having to crack the wallet too wide either — at least when you compare the EV9 to competitors like the Tesla Model X or Rivian R1S. But most importantly, the EV9 also aims to prove you don't have to limit your electrified experience to just commuting back and forth — the EV9 has a roomy, spacious cabin that you'll want to spend time in. It's a vehicle not only to be driven, but to be enjoyed, with friends and family.

What's powering the EV9?

Full details of the EV's powertrain will not be released until late March, but the EV9 is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Kia's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. If that sounds familiar, it's because this is the same platform that the EV6 rides on.

How's the EV9's interior?

No interior specifications or dimensions are available now, but our first look inside the EV9 left us impressed. Similar to the Telluride, the EV9 dazzles upon entry — everything from the small design details to the actual materials used throughout the cabin feel clever and inspired. The dashboard is attractive, the large display screen is clean, the seats are comfortable, and the sense of space is palpable. You also won’t find trendy plastic piano black surfaces inside the EV9. The electric SUV uses newer sustainable materials to create materials and textiles that feel good to the touch — and your conscience.

There are many things to love about the EV9, but its biggest strength is that airy, spacious cabin. The interior feels open enough that you have room to breathe and relax, even when it's fully occupied. The EV9's long wheelbase provides generous interior space for both passengers and cargo. The third row fit a pair of our 6-foot-tall colleagues without complaints, and the captain's chairs in the second row can swivel and recline. Headroom and legroom is ample in all rows thanks to the EV9's boxy exterior styling.

How's the EV9's tech?

Kia always excels at packing in a lot of features for the money, and as the brand's new flagship model, we expect the EV9 to be loaded to the brim. At the very least, the SUV will be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, USB ports aplenty, wireless charging and a suite of advanced driver aids.