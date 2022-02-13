VinFast Firms Up Model Range for U.S. Launch

- Vietnam-based VinFast will launch with two all-electric SUVs called VF 8 and VF 9.
- Previous information that the vehicles would be called VF e35 and VF e36 has been updated.
- Both models are expected to be available by late 2022 or early 2023.
Upstart Vietnamese automaker VinFast has confirmed that its first two stateside models will be the VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric SUVs, following earlier indications that the models would be called VF e35 and VF e36. Here's what we know so far about these two new arrivals, which we expect to see on the road by next winter.
Competing sizewise with what we call small luxury SUVs (think Acura RDX or BMW X3), the VF 8 will be the more affordable of VinFast's two initial models, starting in the low $40,000 range. Based on current information, it appears a dual-motor configuration will be standard, setting the VF 8 apart from the similarly priced Volkswagen ID.4, for example, which comes with a single motor by default and offers a dual-motor upgrade.
Why does that matter? Two motors imply better acceleration, and indeed, VinFast projects that the VF 8 will sprint to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, matching the costlier dual-motor ID.4 but beating the single-motor variant by more than 2 seconds.
2023 VinFast VF 8
On the other hand, two motors can also mean less driving range, and the VF 8 isn't blowing us away with its estimated 317-mile range on the European WLTP driving cycle. The EPA's range test tends to be more stringent, so will 317 miles in Europe turn out to be sub-300 on our shores? We look forward to running a VF 8 through our own real-world range test as soon as we can get our hands on one.
That's right, a three-row electric SUV. Quick, how many of those are available right now? We can only think of two: the Tesla Model Y, which gets in on a technicality (try fitting anyone larger than a little kid in that third row), and the Tesla Model X. Simply by existing, then, the VinFast VF 9 will be an intriguing option for family-oriented shoppers.
2023 VinFast VF 9
We don't have much to go on at this point, but we know that the VF 9 is about the same size as a Volkswagen Atlas, putting it on the larger end of the midsize three-row SUV spectrum. It shares its dual-motor powertrain with the VF 8 despite its extra bulk, so it'll be slower — VinFast says to expect 0-60 in the mid-6-second range. But because it has more room for batteries, there's more juice for long trips. Specifically, VinFast puts the VF 9 at 423 miles of range per the European WLTP standard, which keeps the magical 400-mile threshold in play on our side of the pond.
Oh, and with a starting price around $56,000, the VF 9 will be just a wee bit cheaper than the entry-level Model X, which costs $98,490 as of this writing.
Both of VinFast's new electric SUVs sound quite compelling, but we won't know till we drive them, which probably won't be till fall 2022 at the earliest. Keep it locked on Edmunds for timely VinFast updates and all your EV news and needs.