VinFast Firms Up Model Range for U.S. Launch

Upstart Vietnamese automaker VinFast has confirmed that its first two stateside models will be the VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric SUVs, following earlier indications that the models would be called VF e35 and VF e36. Here's what we know so far about these two new arrivals, which we expect to see on the road by next winter.

VinFast VF 8 — 2-row electric SUV

Competing sizewise with what we call small luxury SUVs (think Acura RDX or BMW X3), the VF 8 will be the more affordable of VinFast's two initial models, starting in the low $40,000 range. Based on current information, it appears a dual-motor configuration will be standard, setting the VF 8 apart from the similarly priced Volkswagen ID.4, for example, which comes with a single motor by default and offers a dual-motor upgrade.

Why does that matter? Two motors imply better acceleration, and indeed, VinFast projects that the VF 8 will sprint to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, matching the costlier dual-motor ID.4 but beating the single-motor variant by more than 2 seconds.