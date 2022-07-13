The Cadillac Celestiq Concept Looks Stunning in New Photos

- Cadillac dropped new photos of its upcoming uber-luxe sedan.
The Cadillac Lyriq, the American luxury brand's all-new electric SUV, has gotten plenty of plaudits for its concept-car looks. Even more impressive, it's coming from a brand that pens stunning concepts, but ones that almost always sit on show stands and rarely make their way to production. The Lyriq has signaled a change in mindset at Cadillac, though, and the upcoming Celestiq is the second car to benefit from that fresh perspective.
Sure, the concept you see in front of you is just that, a concept. But that's no bad thing because we like what little of the Celestiq we can see. We also get the feeling that the images here genuinely mirror a production car we'll eventually see on the road. The Celestiq already looks far more production-ready than the El Mirage or Ciel concepts that turned heads at Pebble Beach but never found their way into customers' hands.
The exterior teaser photos reveal something long and sleek, with a sloping roofline and taillights that are similar to the Lyriq's. The rear lights look like fins and are reminiscent of the Cadillacs of old that made rear fins a popular trait of American luxury barges of the 1950s. The front fenders are cut straight and appear quite flat, blending into a shoulder line that runs almost the entire length of the car. This approach stretches that car visually while helping give it a tough-looking stance, but it's not the typical crazy concept-car styling. These looks would be possible on a production car — except without the crazy-big 21-inch wheels.
As for what's powering the Celestiq, Cadillac hasn't divulged the details just yet. If we had to wager a guess, and this will come as no surprise, the Celestiq will almost certainly be a battery electric vehicle. It likely will use GM's Ultium battery technology and, in such form, the production version would eventually go head-to-head with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i7, Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.
Inside the Celestiq is even more visually arresting. A blood red theme runs throughout the cabin, and red leather covers the doors, seats, door panels and more. There's an almost art deco look to the interior design, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the Great Gatsby himself tooling around in the concept Caddy. And the seat controls in the door panel? You'd typically see those on a preview of a production car, not something that was destined to die on a show stand. That little detail only lends more credence to the idea that the Celestiq will eventually find its way onto dealer lots.
We sure hope Cadillac brings this concept to life with minimal changes.