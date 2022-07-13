The Cadillac Celestiq Concept Looks Stunning in New Photos

Sure, the concept you see in front of you is just that, a concept. But that's no bad thing because we like what little of the Celestiq we can see. We also get the feeling that the images here genuinely mirror a production car we'll eventually see on the road. The Celestiq already looks far more production-ready than the El Mirage or Ciel concepts that turned heads at Pebble Beach but never found their way into customers' hands.

The exterior teaser photos reveal something long and sleek, with a sloping roofline and taillights that are similar to the Lyriq's. The rear lights look like fins and are reminiscent of the Cadillacs of old that made rear fins a popular trait of American luxury barges of the 1950s. The front fenders are cut straight and appear quite flat, blending into a shoulder line that runs almost the entire length of the car. This approach stretches that car visually while helping give it a tough-looking stance, but it's not the typical crazy concept-car styling. These looks would be possible on a production car — except without the crazy-big 21-inch wheels.