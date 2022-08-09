According to Lucid, the company made1,405 vehicles in the first half of the year, which means it's behind the proverbial 8-ball and has some catching up to do. Competitor and semi-professional heckler Elon Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid with a snarky "I had more kids in Q2 than they made cars!" Perhaps Musk should take a seat considering the Cybertruck he promised back in 2019 has been stalled and production won't start before 2023 at the earliest.

On top of the production issues, Lucid was forced to deal with a recall in May due to a potential problem with its Ethernet wiring harness. According to The Drive, a Lucid spokesperson said that out of the 1,100 or so potentially affected customers, less than 1% (10 cars) will have that issue present, though all were issued the recall.