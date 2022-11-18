Skip to main content
vinfast_vf-7_front.jpg

VinFast Announces Two New Compact Electric SUVs

VF 6 and VF 7 give VinFast a total of four electric SUVs coming our way

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. VinFast Announces Two New Compact Electric SUVs
  • Josh Sadlierby
    Director of Content Strategy
    Josh Sadlier has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written or edited thousands of expert car reviews and road-tested hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Newly announced VF 6 and VF 7 compact electric SUVs give VinFast a total of four electric SUVs eventually coming to our shores.
  • The VF 6 is about the same size as the Chevy Trax, while the VF 7 is more like a Toyota RAV4.
  • Both should be available in the 2023 calendar year as 2024 models.

Quick, name an automaker that has four different electric SUVs in its stable. Drawing a blank? Well, here's one for you: Vietnamese startup VinFast is about to join the club. We've known about the midsize VF 8 and three-row VF 9 for a while now — we even drove some VF 8 prototypes in Vietnam earlier this year — but we didn't know if the smaller VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 would make it to the U.S. market. Now we know: They're coming. And if VinFast can pull this off, a lot of established automakers will be looking enviously at this fledgling brand's electric SUV lineup.

vinfast_vf-6_front.jpg

What's so special about the VF 6 and VF 7?

Aside from projected prices that are considerably lower than those of the VF 8 and VF 9, the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs deliver relatively city-friendly dimensions and some pretty suave styling. The latter is subjective, but we can quantify the former: The VF 6 is a Chevy Trax-sized runabout at roughly 167 inches bumper to bumper, while the VF 7's 180-inch length puts it about an inch shy of a Toyota RAV4.

If you ask us, the smart money's on the VF 7. We've seen SUVs of that size dominate the sales charts for both mainstream and luxury brands, and the VF 7's sleek looks could help it straddle the line and get consideration from both sides of the fence. Entry-level VF 7s will have a single electric motor good for around 201 horsepower, while the VF 7 Plus adds a second motor for an impressive total of 349 hp.

But the VF 6 seems like a smart idea, too, giving VinFast a head-to-head competitor for the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and other pint-sized EV players. Although the VF 6 comes only with a single motor, you can opt for the 201-hp version from the base VF 7, so acceleration shouldn't be an issue. The base VF 6 isn't far behind at 174 hp.

We expect both the VF 6 and the VF 7 to be sold with the same unusual battery lease terms as their larger stablemates, which is a caution flag for interested shoppers. If you want to own the battery in your VinFast, prepare to pay considerably more than the base MSRP — and even if you're OK with leasing it, you'll be taking on an extra monthly payment.

Notably, range estimates were unavailable as of this writing.

Edmunds says

VinFast hasn't even sent us a car to test yet and here we are gawking at its four-SUV lineup. Premature? Maybe. The company isn't short on resources, though, and that manufacturing plant in North Carolina remains on the horizon. Now let's get a VF 6 and VF 7 in for testing — and a VF 8 and VF 9, too — and we'll see what's what.

Josh Sadlierby

Josh Sadlier has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written or edited thousands of expert car reviews and road-tested hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights

The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Photo Sponsored By
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Learn More at VW.com
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Learn More at VW.com
The BMW Road Home Sales Event
The BMW Road Home Sales Event
Explore Now at BMWUSA.com
Mitsubishi Year End Sales Event
Mitsubishi Year End Sales Event
Learn More at Mitsubishicars.com
2023 Kia EV6
2023 Kia EV6
Learn More at Kia.com
Buy or sell a car
Buy or sell a car