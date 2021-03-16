Base Stinger's baseline output is now 300 horsepower

New styling and infotainment system

Scorpion Special Edition adds sporty blacked-out accents

The 2022 Kia Stinger is getting some added venom. A more potent base engine, updated styling and minor interior updates are all part of the Stinger's first significant update since it debuted for the 2018 model year. Look for the new Stinger to arrive at Kia dealerships in the spring of 2021 and have a starting price of around $34,500.

More powerful four-cylinder engine

How many sedans can you think of that come with a 300-horsepower engine as standard? Not many, probably. That alone gives the 2022 Stinger some decent bragging rights. The base Stinger GT-Line trim gets a revised turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 300 hp. That's a 45-hp increase over last year's turbo-four engine. Torque output also rises to 311 lb-ft this year, a 51 lb-ft boost.

The Stinger GT is back for 2022 as well. Its turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is unchanged, but there is a new variable exhaust for a sportier sound. The new exhaust also helps liberate a few more ponies for a total of 368 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque.

As before, both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive (with a torque-vectoring feature to enhance cornering agility) is optional.

Kia is quoting 0-60 mph acceleration as 5.2 seconds for the GT-Line and 4.7 seconds for the GT.