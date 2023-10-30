Just days after it reached a tentative agreement with Ford, the United Auto Workers union has entered similar agreements with Stellantis and General Motors. Of the Stellantis agreement, UAW President Shawn Fain said, "Not only did we not lose those 5,000 jobs, we turned it all the way around. By the end of this agreement, Stellantis will be adding 5,000 jobs."

The terms of the Stellantis agreement are largely similar to those with Ford. The UAW and Stellantis agreed to a 25% base wage increase through April 2028 when the contract expires. Combined with cost-of-living adjustments (or COLA), the UAW’s Stellantis top wage tier surpasses Ford’s, at more than $42 per hour. Starting wages rise by 67% (including estimated COLA) to more than $30 per hour. Stellantis’ lowest-paid temporary workers will see a 165% pay increase over the life of the agreement. At Mopar, Stellantis’ in-house parts division, some workers will see a 76% pay increase upon ratification.

GM and the UAW have also reached a tentative agreement — one that will follow the same ratification process as the others while striking union members return to work. Top-earning GM workers will make $42 per hour, and starting wages rise by 70% with COLA to more than $30 per hour. GM has also agreed to make five payments of $500 to current retirees and surviving spouses, a benefit not had by UAW workers in more than 15 years. Like the other agreements, the GM deal restores COLA, abolishes wage tiers, and institutes a three-year wage progression. The GM deal also includes employees working under GM Subsystems LLC, which sorts and distributes parts for other plants, and Ultium Cells, GM’s electric vehicle battery production arm.