Two Interior Features That Make the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class So Good

- Where do you even put 30 speakers?
- Behold the seats de résistance.
Many vehicles are coming standard with features and equipment that used to exist only in the domain of luxury cars. But simply adding open-pore wood, brushed metal surfaces and leather-wrapped everything doesn't make your average family sedan luxurious. True luxury is found in the details, refinement and comfort that the interior bestows upon its occupants.
The redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class continues this tradition across the board, but two features in particular stand out. Let's take a look at what sets the optional audio systems apart — and why the seats are probably going to be incredibly comfortable.
Watt Now?
On paper, the base audio system doesn't seem fitting for a luxury car that starts around $100K since it offers only nine speakers and a mere 125 watts of power. Our experience with standard Mercedes-Benz audio systems suggests that this will be more than adequate for most buyers, but it's certainly nothing to write home about. The optional Burmester audio systems, however, are a different story. Based on the Burmesters we've listened to in our testing, the 2021 S-Class' optional systems should be fairly mind-blowing.
One step up from the base system is the Burmester 3D. This system features 15 speakers — two of which are in the headliner — and 710 watts of power. If the base setup is plenty for most people, we calculate that this one multiplies "plenty" by a factor of five.
But the Burmester high-end 4D system is where it's at if nothing short of bonkers will do. With a whopping 1,750 watts, it drives 30 speakers and includes headrest-mounted speakers and resonators in the seats to help transmit that thump ... to your rump.
We had the chance to sample a similar high-end Burmester offering in the outgoing S-Class, and we could simply not shut up about how clear, punchy and powerful it sounded with a variety of musical styles. We think it's safe to say this new top-of-the-line system is going to be fairly amazing.