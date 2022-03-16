That means we can't guess at the specs of the EQG just yet, but it's safe to assume the EV version will outshine the base G 550 when it comes to both power and torque. For reference, the standard G-wagen makes 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. We fully expect the EQG to come in closer to the AMG G 63 model's 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if the final numbers were far higher.

As for the way it will look, we only have the EQG concept to go off of for now. However, the G-Class is an iconic shape and Mercedes knows it can't mess with the classic two-box design of the current car. It will probably look like the EQG we've seen in concept form, but with less glitz and some more rugged exterior bits and pieces. Even though it's most often seen in hotel valet lots, the G-Class is by far and away the most capable Mercedes off-road, and it's likely that car's breadth of ability will carry over to the EV version.