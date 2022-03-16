- An all-electric G-wagen is coming in 2024.
- It will be called the EQG.
- It won't be based on Mercedes' EVA architecture.
Mercedes-Benz is aggressively expanding its fully electric EQ vehicle lineup with the release of the upcoming EQS and EQE SUVs. The EQS SUV will be shown to the world for the first time on April 19, with the smaller EQE SUV debuting a few months later. But they aren't the only big-body electric Benzes in the pipeline.
During a roundtable interview with Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius, he revealed that the fully electric G-wagen — known as the EQG — will be here in 2024. That means the real deal will break cover late next year and be available to buy in early 2024. He said that it will be based on a modified version of the G-Class' current platform. In other words, it won't be based on the electric vehicle architecture 2 (EVA2) that underpins the EQS and EQE SUVs.
2024 Mercedes EQG
That means we can't guess at the specs of the EQG just yet, but it's safe to assume the EV version will outshine the base G 550 when it comes to both power and torque. For reference, the standard G-wagen makes 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. We fully expect the EQG to come in closer to the AMG G 63 model's 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if the final numbers were far higher.
As for the way it will look, we only have the EQG concept to go off of for now. However, the G-Class is an iconic shape and Mercedes knows it can't mess with the classic two-box design of the current car. It will probably look like the EQG we've seen in concept form, but with less glitz and some more rugged exterior bits and pieces. Even though it's most often seen in hotel valet lots, the G-Class is by far and away the most capable Mercedes off-road, and it's likely that car's breadth of ability will carry over to the EV version.
2024 Mercedes EQG
This will sound crazy, but the fully electric EQG will probably be the best G-Class yet.