TRACK TESTED: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Is Only AMG-ish, and That's OK

- Ultra-smooth inline-six gets some more juice but is still missing two cylinders.
- The brakes aren't massive but offer drama-free stopping power.
- Just keep telling yourself it's not a sports car and you'll be happy.
If the idea of an AMG-tuned coupe has smoky powerslides and a rumbling V8 running through your brain, you might have a hard time processing the Mercedes-AMG E 53. Unlike the typical offerings from AMG, there's no thumping V8 under the hood. Nor are there giant wheels with ultra-sticky performance tires or any flared fenders or muscle-y body work.
Instead, AMG has left the coupe's standard buttery-smooth inline-six largely intact, giving it only a modest bump in power. The brakes have been slightly upgraded, as have the tires, and the suspension has been retuned a bit, too. So, a traditional AMG coupe it isn't, but does that mean the E 53 isn't worthy of the badge? We took it to our test track to find out.
You'd expect the addition of 67 horsepower and 15 lb-ft (for a total of 429 hp and 384 lb-ft) to get the E 53 off the line a bit quicker than the standard E 450 Coupe, and you'd be right. While there's no official launch control for the E 53 (you don't get a fancy setting and special message on the screen), the nine-speed transmission does let you power-brake the engine up to about 2,500 rpm before releasing the brake pedal and letting it rip. Making the most of that additional horsepower is the standard all-wheel-drive system, which helps propel the AMG-ish coupe to 60 in a scant 4.3 seconds (4.0 seconds if you use a 1-foot rollout like other publications do).
But that strong acceleration starts to taper off once you speed past 80 mph, and even though the E 53 crosses the quarter mile in a respectable 12.6 seconds, it does so at a somewhat less snappy 107.5 mph. Still, acceleration at higher speeds might be the only place where you'll really wish this car had the more typical AMG powerplant: a twin-turbo V8. Otherwise, the inline-six and its trick electric EQ Boost system get it going quickly and smoothly.
Stopping and turning in the E 53 are likewise AMG-ish experiences. Weighing in on our scales at a somewhat portly (for a coupe) 4,465 pounds, the E 53's modestly sized tires certainly have their work cut out. Our test car was rolling on Pirelli P Zero rubber in the run-flat specification with 245/35 R20s up front and 275/30 R20s in the back.
Panic stops from 60 mph peaked at a respectable 115 feet. Again, that AMG badge led us to believe the distances might be about 10 feet shorter, but every stop from the E 53 Coupe was arrow-straight with excellent stability. The ABS calibration deserves special mention here. It's rare to find a vehicle where the entire braking system feels perfectly matched to the tires and their available grip. ABS noise, vibration and even intervention were minimal, which gives the driver of the E 53 supreme confidence during a sudden stop.
The E 53 AMG offers fairly impressive levels of grip so long as you don't push it too hard. During our skidpad testing, the E 53 showed excellent steering response and a crisp turn-in that made the somewhat heavy coupe feel considerably lighter and smaller than it really is. With a skidpad number of 0.94 g, it's clear there's a good amount of grip on tap, but the closer you get to the limit, the less impressive the E 53 becomes.
Specifically, the all-wheel-drive system doesn't feel particularly sport-tuned, and the E 53 begins to feel heavy and a bit ponderous. Moderate understeer is the predominant handling trait, which is safe, but we wish the AMG connection would have added a bit of dynamic capability. All of that said, driving the E 53 down a twisty road at a brisk pace is very enjoyable and reveals the true nature of this luxury coupe.
The AMG badge on the E 53 Coupe isn't exactly misleading, but don't expect the typical fire-breathing performance that usually comes with a vehicle from Affalterbach. Instead, the E 53 retains all of its luxurious civility but benefits from just a little bit of extra performance all around thanks to a more powerful engine, grippier tires and upgraded brakes. We still wish it had a V8, but it's a well-rounded and satisfying drive nonetheless.