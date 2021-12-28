TRACK TESTED: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Is Only AMG-ish, and That's OK

Just keep telling yourself it's not a sports car

The E 53 AMG offers fairly impressive levels of grip so long as you don't push it too hard. During our skidpad testing, the E 53 showed excellent steering response and a crisp turn-in that made the somewhat heavy coupe feel considerably lighter and smaller than it really is. With a skidpad number of 0.94 g, it's clear there's a good amount of grip on tap, but the closer you get to the limit, the less impressive the E 53 becomes.

Specifically, the all-wheel-drive system doesn't feel particularly sport-tuned, and the E 53 begins to feel heavy and a bit ponderous. Moderate understeer is the predominant handling trait, which is safe, but we wish the AMG connection would have added a bit of dynamic capability. All of that said, driving the E 53 down a twisty road at a brisk pace is very enjoyable and reveals the true nature of this luxury coupe.

Edmunds Says

The AMG badge on the E 53 Coupe isn't exactly misleading, but don't expect the typical fire-breathing performance that usually comes with a vehicle from Affalterbach. Instead, the E 53 retains all of its luxurious civility but benefits from just a little bit of extra performance all around thanks to a more powerful engine, grippier tires and upgraded brakes. We still wish it had a V8, but it's a well-rounded and satisfying drive nonetheless.