Why the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Actually Makes Sense

  • Like the regular S-Class, the pricier Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is all-new for 2021.
  • The interior is likely nicer than that of your domicile.
  • The Maybach's quite possibly peerless refinement should make it well worth the premium.

With the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class already looking like one of the most technologically advanced and luxurious cars you can buy, why would anyone spring for the even fancier Mercedes-Maybach? From where we sit, there are plenty of reasons to pony up the extra cash. The Maybach might look like an S-Class that the aftermarket got its hands on, but here's why it has so much appeal for the few who can afford one.

There's no need to shout

From a distance, or at autobahn speeds, the 2021 Maybach won't look tremendously different from the S-Class on which it's based. But for some buyers, that gives the Maybach a distinct advantage over more extroverted rivals from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. If you're looking closely, of course, you can tell that the Maybach has real presence and isn't just another S-Class. In particular, the grille and lower front fascia work to increase the visual height and width of the Maybach. But subtle restraint remains the order of the day.

That's not to say you can't dress up the Maybach. If you're not trying to fly completely under the radar, for example, the two-tone paint job will certainly liven things up, albeit in a dignified manner that recalls top-shelf automobiles from many decades ago. Throw in one of the exquisite sets of optional wheels and your Maybach's noble stature will get a little more outgoing. Still, many will likely mistake even a two-tone Maybach for a gussied-up S-Class, and that's just how the target buyer wants it.

It's just better on the inside

At this level, there may be a tendency to go with what you know when it's time for a new car. Oftentimes that means buying a new S-Class. But when your preferred car comes out in a more opulent and exclusive specification — that's the Maybach treatment — the temptation to upgrade will be strong. These buyers aren't Luddites either, so having cutting edge S-Class technology should be a big selling point. Why fiddle around with learning Bentley's tech interface, or waste time wishing Rolls-Royce was able to keep up with their modern communication needs? Think of it like buying a custom suit — once you find a tailor who knows what you want, you'll never go anywhere else.

How much horsepower? Enough.

For all the money the Maybach is likely to cost, you might wonder (like we did) why it has only 496 horsepower. But truth be told, 500 horses add up to a lot of shove — and when you're riding in the back of a vehicle, neck-snapping acceleration is actually kind of a bad thing. You simply want to waft along on a wave of smooth, silent torque with only a hint of engine noise to soothe and comfort. The Maybach's 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 is more than adequate for this job, and it makes the W12 in the Bentley seem like purely unnecessary excess. Why pay more for something you won't really need or notice?

Edmunds says

To most people, the new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach might not make a lot of sense, but its close kinship with the regular S-Class should actually be a selling point for shoppers who aren't all about ostentation. Stay tuned to Edmunds' 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach page for the latest news and impressions of Mercedes' latest top-dog sedan.

