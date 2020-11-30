Why the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Actually Makes Sense

- Like the regular S-Class, the pricier Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is all-new for 2021.
- The interior is likely nicer than that of your domicile.
- The Maybach's quite possibly peerless refinement should make it well worth the premium.
With the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class already looking like one of the most technologically advanced and luxurious cars you can buy, why would anyone spring for the even fancier Mercedes-Maybach? From where we sit, there are plenty of reasons to pony up the extra cash. The Maybach might look like an S-Class that the aftermarket got its hands on, but here's why it has so much appeal for the few who can afford one.
There's no need to shout
From a distance, or at autobahn speeds, the 2021 Maybach won't look tremendously different from the S-Class on which it's based. But for some buyers, that gives the Maybach a distinct advantage over more extroverted rivals from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. If you're looking closely, of course, you can tell that the Maybach has real presence and isn't just another S-Class. In particular, the grille and lower front fascia work to increase the visual height and width of the Maybach. But subtle restraint remains the order of the day.