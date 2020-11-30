Why the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Actually Makes Sense

Like the regular S-Class, the pricier Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is all-new for 2021.

The interior is likely nicer than that of your domicile.

The Maybach's quite possibly peerless refinement should make it well worth the premium.

With the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class already looking like one of the most technologically advanced and luxurious cars you can buy, why would anyone spring for the even fancier Mercedes-Maybach? From where we sit, there are plenty of reasons to pony up the extra cash. The Maybach might look like an S-Class that the aftermarket got its hands on, but here's why it has so much appeal for the few who can afford one.

There's no need to shout

From a distance, or at autobahn speeds, the 2021 Maybach won't look tremendously different from the S-Class on which it's based. But for some buyers, that gives the Maybach a distinct advantage over more extroverted rivals from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. If you're looking closely, of course, you can tell that the Maybach has real presence and isn't just another S-Class. In particular, the grille and lower front fascia work to increase the visual height and width of the Maybach. But subtle restraint remains the order of the day.