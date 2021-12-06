TRACK TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Isn't What We Expected

The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted in late 2020 and immediately impressed, taking home the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV award for 2021. And that was well before we got our hands on the new Mach-E GT. Now, almost a year later, we've finally been able to take a GT-badged Mach-E to our test track.

Considering the huge performance gap between the regular Ford Mustang and the Mustang GT, we were excited to see what the Mach-E GT could do. As good as the regular Mach-E is, the GT must be way better, right? Not exactly, as it turns out. The Mach-E GT certainly delivered on some fronts, but it has a glaring issue that needs to be addressed.

What's the deal?

It has to do with acceleration, specifically past 60 mph. The table below compares the Mach-E GT to the Tesla Model Y Performance that Edmunds tested last year. (We're also including two other Mach-E variants from our testing files for context.) The Tesla hits 60 mph only a tenth of a second quicker than the Mach-E GT, but the gap widens considerably from there. Take a look at the speed the cars are traveling through the quarter mile. The Tesla is a full 13 mph faster and 0.6 second quicker than the Ford — a huge difference, especially given that the cars were neck-and-neck at 60 mph.

In fact, the Mach-E GT loses so much speed above 60 that it's barely going faster than the Mach-E Premium Extended Range at the quarter-mile mark. You really feel it from behind the wheel, too. The Mach-E GT feels like it hits a wall at about 80 mph, something you can track on the VBox GPS data loggers that we use.