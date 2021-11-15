2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Review
- Sporty handling and acceleration
- Excellent real-world range
- Big center touchscreen looks great and is pretty easy to use
- Useful amount of cargo space
- Not quite as quick as we expected
- Limited number of front seat adjustments
- All-new electric SUV
- Choice of rear- or all-wheel drive and two battery sizes
- Available hands-free automated driving system
- Launches the first Mustang Mach-E generation for 2021
After making its debut at the end of 2020, Ford's all-electric SUV is getting a new performance variant. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is Dearborn's direct answer to the Tesla Model Y Performance. It offers more power and better handling than the standard Mustang Mach-E, all wrapped in a slightly sharper and more eye-catching package thanks to a handful of visual tweaks. The Mach-E GT carries over the regular model's premium look and feel too.
Outside of the Tesla Model Y, the Mach-E competes against an ever-growing number of rivals. Those include the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2. Outside of the Tesla, no one can really touch the Mach-E when it comes to performance or price. While we were hoping for a little more performance out of the GT model, it's still plenty quick and entertaining. Check out our Expert Rating for more about the Mustang Mach-E GT's performance, comfort, pricing and real-world range.
Our verdict
8.2 / 10
With the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, Ford now has a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y Performance. Acceleration and handling have improved over the standard Mach-E, but not as much as we were anticipating. Raw speed falls short of expectations, especially above 60 mph. It's still a good bit of fun, though, and the combination of excellent in-car tech, wide array of driver aids, and generally charming personality make it well worth a look.
How does the Mustang Mach-E drive?
8.5
The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is the sportiest version of Ford's all-electric SUV. While we enjoyed the way it drove, it didn't quite live up to our expectations. Its 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds makes it much quicker than other Mach-Es and puts it just 0.1 second behind the Tesla Model Y, but Ford limits maximum acceleration to just 5 seconds. Power trails off, and the Mach-E GT will fall behind the Model Y the faster you get going. Frankly, it's disappointing for any vehicle with "Performance" in its name.
The Mach-E GT handles well both on the street and at the track, and it's a couple notches up from other Mach-Es we've tested but not worlds apart. The adaptive MagneRide suspension and direct steering keep it planted, but it isn't as lively as we were hoping. That said, braking performance is excellent. The Mach-E performed well in panic-braking situations, and the regenerative braking allows for one-pedal driving. The steering feels light at low speeds, making it easy to park.
How comfortable is the Mustang Mach-E?
8.0
The Mustang Mach-E GT errs on the sporty side of comfortable. The ride is firm around town but not harsh, and we didn't have any complaints after a nine-hour day behind the wheel. A lot of credit goes to the Mach-E GT's seats. They're well padded and provide good support, though a bit more bolstering would help improve the GT's sporty feel. The rear seats are comfortable, though the padding feels a bit firm.
It's pretty quiet on the road, too. Wind and road noise is mostly isolated, though the tires occasionally roared on certain highway surfaces. There's an optional powertrain noise that gives the Mach-E a bit of a spaceship aura, but it can be disabled.
How’s the interior?
8.0
Ford doesn't make another vehicle that looks and feels quite like the Mustang Mach-E inside. The overall design is clean, and the large center screen commands your attention. It's used to control most major functions and settings. The menu system is intuitive and well organized, though it can occasionally be slow to respond to inputs.
Getting in and out of the Mach-E isn't too difficult, even with the sleek roofline. The doors open fairly wide, and the seats aren't overly low or high. The push-button door handles are neat too. The driving position is upright, though you don't feel like you're too high even with the seat's limited adjustment. Outward visibility is limited by the narrow rear window, but the view forward and over your shoulder is fairly good.
How’s the tech?
8.5
The Mustang Mach-E offers some of the latest and greatest in-car tech Ford has to offer. The 15.5-inch touchscreen display features an excellent navigation system as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's a wireless charging pad too, though it couldn't charge our phones quickly enough to keep up with wireless CarPlay. Ford includes both USB-A and -C ports that will charge your phone quickly. Following Tesla's lead, Ford offers over-the-air updates that should make dealer visits less frequent.
Ford offers a decent list of driver aids. The Mach-E lacks some advanced features you'll find in Teslas, such as automatic lane changing, but what's here works well. The adaptive cruise works smoothly, holding tight gaps without constantly tapping the brakes. The surround-view camera provides lots of angles and looks clear in the center screen.
How’s the storage?
8.0
The Mustang Mach-E features an excellent amount of cargo space and cabin storage. There's 29.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. That can expand to 59.7 cubes with the second row folded down. That's good, but Tesla offers more storage in the Model Y. That's true of the front trunk too, which is smaller on the Ford than the Tesla. We do like that the Mach-E's features a drain hole, meaning you can fill it with ice at a tailgate. Storage in the front of the cabin is good, with a spacious center console and shelves under the center screen.
Installing a car seat won't be too difficult, though the anchors aren't as easy to access as in some other SUVs.
How are the range and efficiency?
7.5
The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance has an EPA-estimated electric range of 260 miles (increases to 270 miles if you opt for the standard GT) and an efficiency of 41 kWh of battery energy per 100 miles. Energy use is on the high side considering the Model Y Performance is rated to use just 30 kWh for every 100 miles.
In Edmunds' real-world range testing, we saw 273 miles from a single battery charge. While it's great that the GT Performance achieved its EPA range estimates, it didn't exceed it by the same margin as other Mach-Es we've tested. We also observed better efficiency of 37.4 kWh/100 miles in our tests, but that's still a fair amount off the Model Y's observed efficiency of 29.6 kWh/100 miles.
Is the Mustang Mach-E a good value?
7.5
For the most part, the Mustang Mach-E doesn't look or feel like anything else Ford is building today. The interior is clean and has a premium feel you won't find elsewhere, even in the regular Mustang. Keep looking, though, and you'll see buttons and knobs shared with other Fords. The steering wheel buttons in particular undercut Ford's intentions.
The Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $61,000. Our as-tested price of $69,800 before the tax credit included the Performance Edition package. That lines up neatly with the Model Y, though the Ford vehicles still qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Ford offers a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty plus a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. That doesn't include the battery, which is covered for eight years/100,000 miles. The basic and powertrain warranties are less that what Tesla offers. Ford does offer five years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance, more than other automakers.
Wildcard
9.0
Like the regular Mustang Mach-E, the GT is a sharp-looking vehicle. There's enough visual difference between the models that you know the GT is something special, especially in our test vehicle's optional Cyber Orange Metallic paint. It was turning heads all over town, all the more impressive as it doesn't really make any noise going down the road.
We just wish it were a bit more fun. That's not to say that the Mach-E GT is staid in any sense — it's that it doesn't feel appreciably different than the regular Mach-E once you get moving. The GT is quicker, sure, but the limited amount of time you can exploit the extra power saps the potential joy out of it all.
Which Mustang Mach-E does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Mustang Mach-E models
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is classified as an all-electric SUV, but in reality it lies somewhere between SUV and wagon. It seats five people and is available in five trim levels: Select, California Route 1, Premium, GT and First Edition. Most offer different battery and electric motor configurations that further influence power outputs and the EPA-estimated range you can drive on a full battery charge. The lineup includes:
Select
Rear-wheel drive (RWD): 230 miles of range; 266 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque
All-wheel drive (AWD): 211 miles of range; 266 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque
California Route 1
Extended-range battery, RWD: 305 miles of range; 290 hp and 317 lb-ft
Premium
Standard-range battery, RWD and AWD: same as the Select
Extended-range battery, RWD: 300 miles of range; 290 hp and 317 lb-ft
Extended-range battery, AWD: 270 miles of range; 346 hp and 428 lb ft
First Edition
Extended-range battery, AWD: same as the Premium version
GT
Extended-range battery, AWD: 270 miles of range; 480 hp and 600 lb-ft
Performance Edition: 260 miles of range; 480 hp and 634 lb-ft
The different trim levels also come with different features.
Select
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Keyless entry and start, including the option to use your phone as a key
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- 60/40-split folding rear seat
- Simulated leather upholstery
Standard technology features include:
- Digital instrument panel
- 15.5-inch central touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Navigation system
- Remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app
- Wireless smartphone charging pad
- Six-speaker audio system
- Portable 120-volt or 240-volt charging cable
- DC fast-charging capability (supports up to 150-kW charging stations)
Every Mustang Mach-E also comes with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced driver aids that includes:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Frontal collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
- Lane centering (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Rear parking sensors with automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
California Route 1
Adds more convenience and technology features, such as:
- Black-painted wheels and exterior trim
- Power-folding mirrors
- Panoramic fixed-glass roof
- Cargo cover
- Ford's BlueCruise system (uses the vehicle's advanced driver aids to further provide hands-free driving capability on select divided highways; delayed system activation until fall 2021)
- Automated parking system
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Premium
Has the above features plus more luxury-oriented features, such as:
- 19-inch wheels
- Hands-free liftgate
- Acoustically insulated front windows
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Interior ambient lighting
- 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
First Edition
Similarly equipped to the Premium trim. Additionally, you get some minor aesthetic upgrades that include unique scuff plates, interior stitching and painted brake calipers.
GT
The Mustang Mach-E GT is equipped similarly to the Premium trim. It lacks the BlueCruise system and the panoramic glass roof but those can be added back as options. The GT also has:
- 20-inch wheels with wider tires
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Body-colored fender arches
- Black grille
- Sport front seats with additional bolstering and microfiber upholstery inserts
The GT Performance Edition, besides having the extra power noted above, enhances the Mach-E with:
- Unique seat upholstery
- Unique 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive suspension dampers (enhances handling and ride comfort)
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT pricingin Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $59,900
- Battery & Range
- EPA KWh/100 mi.This value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.: 37
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 10.7 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 270 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 185.6 in. / Height: 63.5 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 74.1 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 34.4 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mustang Mach-E safety features:
- BLIS (Blind-Spot Information System)
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots and if a vehicle is approaching while you're reversing out of a parking space.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes in certain situations.
- Lane-Keeping System
- Automatically adjusts the steering to keep the vehicle centered within its marked lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. the competition
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
2020 Tesla Model Y
Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y
These two electric SUVs are similar in concept and available range and performance. The Model Y is a little roomier inside and has more cargo space. It also has the advantage of compatibility with Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network. But the Mach-E counters with a more comfortable ride quality, easier-to-use controls and inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model Y.
Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Audi e-tron
The Mach-E is the clear winner over the Audi e-tron on specs alone. The Audi is significantly more expensive, yet its range is estimated at only 222 miles. On the plus side, the e-tron gets high marks for its comfort, spaciousness and reasonably fun-to-drive nature. There's also a sleek Sportback version with a tapering rear roofline.
Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 is the second vehicle from the Volvo sub-brand and shows a lot of promise. It's as entertaining behind the wheel as the Mach-E and comes standard with all-wheel drive. It is pricier than the Ford, though, and maximum range is estimated at only 233 miles.
