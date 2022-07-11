- Other than a leaky transmission cooler, the GT500 has been Bullit-proof
- Dispatched the CT5-V Blackwing and BMW M4 in U-Drags
- It gets, and always will get, poor gas mileage
If you're surprised to see our Shelby GT500 still kicking around our long-term garage, well, join the club! Well past its planned 12-month residency, we've kept the GT500 around even though it consumes fuel and tires at an alarming rate. As the odometer recently rolled past 20,000 miles, we figured a brief update was in order for our Shelby-fied pony.
Other than (expensive) regular maintenance, a leaky transmission cooler was the only reason for a visit to the dealership in the last 12 months. One of our staff members noticed the telltale spots on the ground and drove it straight in, catching the leak in its early stages. Covered under warranty, the repair was made, and along with a $230 oil change, we were back on the road in a couple of days.
When it wasn't scaring some of our staff members, or their spouses, the GT500 was busy mopping up at our first round of U-Drags. First up was the much-loved, and plenty fast, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The GT500 politely sent the Cadillac packing before moving on to the all-wheel-drive BMW M4 Competition. In a much tighter race, the GT500 more than made up for the M4's devastating launch control, flexed its high-speed acceleration and sent the M4 packing in back-to-back runs. Maybe there's another U-Drags in the GT500's future or maybe we'll just give it one more track day at Willow Springs before finding it a new home.
Our 2020 Shelby GT500 continues to be fast, fairly reliable and a total riot. It might very well be the last mega-Mustang ever sold so we're enjoying every moment with it before we find its new forever home.