If you're surprised to see our Shelby GT500 still kicking around our long-term garage, well, join the club! Well past its planned 12-month residency, we've kept the GT500 around even though it consumes fuel and tires at an alarming rate. As the odometer recently rolled past 20,000 miles, we figured a brief update was in order for our Shelby-fied pony.

Reliability has been strong

Other than (expensive) regular maintenance, a leaky transmission cooler was the only reason for a visit to the dealership in the last 12 months. One of our staff members noticed the telltale spots on the ground and drove it straight in, catching the leak in its early stages. Covered under warranty, the repair was made, and along with a $230 oil change, we were back on the road in a couple of days.