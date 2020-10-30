  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53

What’s new

  • Refreshed exterior design
  • New steering wheel
  • MBUX infotainment system replaces COMAND
  • E 450 now powered by an inline-six mild hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite cabin with excellent design and comfort features
  • Driver assistance technology works great
  • Vast array of personalization options
  • High-horsepower AMG models are fun to drive
  • Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
  • Standard suspension can ride stiffly over rough surfaces
MSRP Starting at
$73,900
Save as much as $5,967
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,970 with Edmunds

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Though the fifth-generation E-Class has been on sale since 2017, Mercedes-Benz has done an admirable job making its midsize luxury car feel new at every turn. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes these constant updates even further, with a refreshed exterior and a slightly restyled cabin.

The headlights and taillights closely resemble those on the smaller A-Class, while the grille is similar to the one on the GLE SUV. Inside, the E-Class gets Mercedes' latest MBUX infotainment system. It's a huge improvement over the older interface. The E-Class also gets a new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, though the layout is functionally the same as the old one. Also new for the E 450 is a turbocharged inline-six engine paired to a mild hybrid system. It uses an electric motor that provides a bit of extra power when leaving from a stop and is slightly more fuel-efficient than the previous V6.

The E-Class' primary competitor has long been the BMW 5 Series. The current 5 Series keeps the pressure on with a wealth of features and a plug-in hybrid variant for those looking for carpool access. The Audi A6, meanwhile, was recently redesigned and counts a high-tech cabin among its many strengths. And buyers looking for something sleek and stylish might want to check out the new Cadillac CT5 sedan or Mercedes' own CLS. The E-Class also offers itself as both a coupe and convertible as well as the new high-riding All-Terrain wagon, all of which receive the same comprehensive updates as the sedan for 2021.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a refresh for 2021, helping it maintain its status as the class benchmark. The E-Class doesn't feel like a totally different car, but that's hardly a bad thing. The premium interior, smooth ride and excellent driver aids all come together in a handsome, well-crafted package.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class feels smooth and balanced on the road, with a seamless powertrain that goes about its business without much fuss. Acceleration is effortless. We tested the E 450 4Matic sedan. At the Edmunds test track, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.9 seconds, which puts it near the top of the class. The all-wheel-drive system does a great job of putting power to the pavement and making the E-Class feel sporty when you select the Sport drive mode.

The steering doesn't provide much in the way of feedback, but it's quick and light, making it easy to maneuver in parking lots or on tight city streets. In corners, the E-Class feels composed without being stiff. Our biggest complaint is braking performance. While the brakes are smooth, our testing showed that the E-Class posted some of the longest panic 60-0 mph braking figures we've seen on a luxury car in a while. We suspect a better set of tires would improve things immensely.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
The E-Class nails the most important aspect of a luxury car: quiet refinement. The seats offer lots of support and adjustment, though we found the padding to be on the firm side. Even so, they remained comfortable after a few hundred miles behind the wheel. The ride is smooth and isolating without feeling overly disconnected. Our tester had the optional air suspension and we think it's well worth getting.

This E-Class is quiet too, with little road or wind noise intruding into the cabin. Dip into the throttle and you get a smooth growl from the six-cylinder engine. It's just quiet enough to avoid attracting attention. The mild hybrid system allows for seamless engine stop-start functionality at stoplights, with no vibrations coming through when the engine shuts off or fires on. The climate control is also quiet, even at full blast. It works simply and evenly, and rear passengers will appreciate the air vents.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The refreshed E-Class' interior is basically the same as what came out in 2017 with just a few small updates. It uses Mercedes's MBUX infotainment system, so you get a touchpad on the center console to control the system. If you prefer a touchscreen, that's an option too. Most physical buttons are easy to see and understand. The biggest issue is the new steering wheel. It ditched hard buttons for capacitive touch ones and, unfortunately, it's not as intuitive as before.

Dialing in a good driving position is easy thanks to the adjustability of the seat and steering wheel. All the controls and gauges are easy to see and reach. Forward visibility is fine, but the narrow rear window makes you appreciate the crisp backup camera. Getting in and out is fine up front. But the back seat isn't quite as spacious as the ones in some rivals, so taller occupants may find knee room lacking.

How’s the tech?

9.0
With the addition of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, the E-Class rises to the top of the class in terms of overall tech. The new infotainment is a marked improvement over the old system thanks to a robust list of features, easy-to-operate controls, and excellent device integration thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a smartphone app, as well as some genuinely useful voice controls. The navigation system is easy to use, and the augmented overlay is great for turn-by-turn directions. We're also fans of the optional Burmester audio system.

The E-Class also gets the latest and greatest driver aids Mercedes has to offer. The adaptive cruise control maintains a tight gap in traffic, and it changes speed smoothly and quickly. The car can even slow down when the speed limit changes or when coming up on gentle curves. We only wish the controls on the steering wheel were easier to use.

How’s the storage?

7.5
At 13.1 cubic feet, the E-Class' trunk is on the small side for the class, especially compared to the cavernous BMW 5 Series. That said, the space itself is wide and tall, so it's easy to actually fit items inside. The folding rear seats, which are split into 40/20/24 sections, help here too. Small-item storage up front is much better. Many luxury cars skimp on storage, but the E-Class does fairly well thanks to a decent-size center console, door pockets and glovebox. The wireless charging pad means there's always a place for your phone.

Getting a car seat in the rear shouldn't be too much of an issue most of the time, though larger seats may be a bit tight. Car seat access points are placed behind easy-to-locate plastic covers.

How economical is it?

8.0
The E 450 sedan gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined. That makes its six-cylinder engine more fuel-efficient than both the turbocharged inline-four and turbocharged V6 found in last year's model. It's also better than an 2021 all-wheel-drive-equipped four-cylinder E 350, so you get both more power and better fuel economy. We managed 27.1 mpg on our mixed-driving evaluation route, which indicates the fuel economy estimates should be accurate.

Is it a good value?

8.0
You see exactly where the money has gone as soon as you walk up to the car. The paint and finish are excellent. Step inside and you'll find one of the most handsome and well-crafted cabins around. Everything you look at or touch has a premium feel. Mercedes even nails little things like the click of a button or the feel of the air vent knobs.

Unfortunately, the ownership and warranty are a bit underwhelming. Mercedes includes a four-year/50,000-mile basic, powertrain and rust warranty. While the basic and powertrain are fine, the rust warranty is well off the class leaders. And unlike most other luxury automakers, Mercedes doesn't include any scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard

9.0
The E-Class is all about subtlety. The exterior design is handsome without being flashy, and the interior is rather stunning, even with relatively few changes. It all exudes luxury, and it feels like the class benchmark that it's been for the past few years.

It's fun to drive too, but not completely in an athletic sport sedan sort of way. It's more of a Q-ship, thanks to a potent engine that delivers effortless power and a comfortable ride that makes it a joy to just cruise in. If you do want to tackle some back roads, the E-Class is willing to play.

Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest going with the midlevel E 450 4Matic. It comes with standard all-wheel drive and Mercedes' new six-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system for smooth power and improved fuel economy. It's also not priced much higher than the E 350 4Matic. We suggest springing for the optional air suspension and Burmester audio system since they really help nail the luxury car feel.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most multifaceted vehicles on the market. You can get the E-Class as a sedan, wagon, coupe or convertible, each available in multiple trims: E 350 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon) — each corresponding to a different powertrain.

E 350
The sedan-only E 350 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive (4Matic) is available. Standard feature highlights include:

  • LED headlights
  • Simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex)
  • Power-adjustable and heated front seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Sunroof
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display
  • MBUX infotainment interface
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Keyless entry with push-button start
  • Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

Noteworthy options on the E-Class sedan include:

  • Larger wheels
  • Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
  • Augmented video for easier navigation prompts
  • MBUX Interior Assistant (can operate controls with hand gestures)
  • Head-up display
  • Surround-view camera (gives you a top-down view of the E-Class and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
  • Premium Burmester audio system
  • Leather and premium leather upholsteries
  • Wireless charging pad 
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Massaging front seats
  • Driver Assistance package
    • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
    • Active steering assist (works with adaptive cruise control to keep the car centered in the lane, even around gentle curves)
    • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
    • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)

E 450
The E 450 is available as a sedan, coupe, convertible and the All-Terrain wagon. The coupe and convertible come standard with rear-wheel drive; all-wheel drive (4Matic) is optional on those and standard on the sedan and wagon. Mercedes is calling the 2021 E 450 wagon the All-Terrain. It's the same general design as in prior years but now has plastic fender body cladding and a slightly higher ride height.

All E 450s are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine paired to a mild hybrid system (362 hp, 369 lb-ft) mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard and optional features of the E 450 are similar to those of the E 350.

AMG E 53
Mercedes offers two performance variants of the E-Class. The AMG E 53 is available as a sedan, coupe or convertible. They have the turbocharged six-cylinder engine but here it makes 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. All E 53 models come with a sport-tuned all-wheel-drive system. Standard features mirror those on the E 450 models but add a few AMG-specific touches such as a sport-tuned air suspension and special wheels and exterior styling.

E 63 AMG
The range-topping E 63 AMG is a brute, powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft) that sends power to all four wheels through a specially designed nine-speed automatic transmission. The E 63 AMG is only available as a sedan or wagon. Features build on the E 53 AMG, adding even more performance-tuned goodies such as:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Upgraded suspension tuning
  • AMG exhaust
  • AMG-specific MBUX functions
  • Standard AMG Track Pace app

Options on the E 63 include options available on the E 53 plus:

  • Carbon-fiber trim package
  • Carbon-ceramic brakes for improved braking performance

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$82,850
    MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$73,900
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$76,250
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:

    Driver Drowsiness Monitor
    Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
    Evasive Steering Assist
    Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
    Pre-Safe Sound
    Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6

    The Audi A6 was fully redesigned just a few years ago, and it remains one of our favorite sedans on the market, sitting just below the E-Class in our ratings. It's sporty and athletic yet comfortable, and it features a handsome and refined interior filled with Audi's latest and greatest tech. We prefer Mercedes' tech and driver aids to the latest from Audi, but both cars are so good we highly recommend trying both if you're shopping for a luxury sedan.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & Audi A6 features

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series

    For decades, the BMW 5 Series has been the E-Class' closest rival. Both cars offer a wide array of features, tech and customization and are available with a range of engines, including high-performance models that will make some sports cars blush. The 5 Series offers more cargo space, but we found the interior to fall short in terms of refinement when compared to the E-Class.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & BMW 5 Series features

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

    Think of the CLS as a slightly more stylized version of the E-Class. Both cars are very similar underneath the skin, and from the driver's seat the two don't feel all that different. The CLS' swoopy styling does compromise cargo and passenger space, and a base model is significantly more expensive than the CLS. Still, it looks and feels a little more special, which is especially important if you want to stand out in a crowd.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class features

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 E-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz E-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the E-Class ranges from 10.0 to 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:

    • Refreshed exterior design
    • New steering wheel
    • MBUX infotainment system replaces COMAND
    • E 450 now powered by an inline-six mild hybrid powertrain
    • Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 E-Class and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 E-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,900.

    Other versions include:

    • AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $82,850
    • AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,900
    • AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $76,250
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the next question is, which E-Class model is right for you? E-Class variants include AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 Overview

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 E-Class AMG E 53.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 E-Class AMG E 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG E 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 here.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,300. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $624 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $624 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,676.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 0.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $74,950. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $5,967 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,967 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $68,983.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

