We've been conditioned to think that adding another electric motor will add masses of horsepower to every EV, but Toyota has broken that mold. This isn't supposed to be a performance SUV that will go toe-to-toe with the Model Y Performance. It's a daily driver that's supposed to be comfortable and deliver adequate range.

Speaking of range, Toyota estimates that the bZ4X will get 310 miles of range on a full charge from the front-wheel-drive version and 285 miles out of the all-wheel-drive version. Bear in mind, however, that those numbers are from the Japanese testing cycle, and U.S.-spec cars won't get an official range number until the EPA has tested them. As for charging, Toyota says you can juice up the battery pack to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes with a compatible fast charger.

The bZ4X's interior is just as striking as the exterior, mostly due to the fact that it looks like Toyota's new EV can be had with a steering yoke. Interior images reveal both a traditional steering wheel and a yoke-style wheel — but one that's markedly different from the yoke found on the current Tesla Model S. The lock-to-lock ratio of Toyota's yoke is only 150 degrees, which means you won't have to fumble with hand-over-hand maneuvers like you do in a Model S.