A big upgrade — literally

As the name implies, the Defender 130 is the largest Defender. The existing Defender 90 has two doors and two rows of seating, and the Defender 110 has four doors and two rows of seating. There is an optional third row available for the 110, but it is very small and suitable for children only. The Defender 130's wheelbase has been extended by more than 13 inches to provide ample space for three rows of seating for adults, all without sacrificing its off-roading chops. There's more space for cargo as well, with 43.5 cubic feet behind the second row, compared to the Defender 110's 34 cubes.

The new Defender 130 is available in the S, SE, X-Dynamic SE and X trims. Land Rover is also introducing a First Edition for this model that features three unique color combinations specifically curated by the Defender's designers. The Defender is configurable now on the Land Rover website and starts at $69,350 (including destination charges).