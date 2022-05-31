- "Superior comfort" promised for eight
- Bigger but still powerful and capable
- Available now, starting at $69,350
The Land Rover Defender never ceases to turn heads on the trail or the school drop-off lane. Known equally for its style, attitude and off-roading chops, the Defender is desirable to so many people for so many reasons. But if your tribe is larger than five, your Defender dreams would be limited — until now. Adventure groups and soccer moms, rejoice: The Defender 130 is here and it's got room for eight.
As the name implies, the Defender 130 is the largest Defender. The existing Defender 90 has two doors and two rows of seating, and the Defender 110 has four doors and two rows of seating. There is an optional third row available for the 110, but it is very small and suitable for children only. The Defender 130's wheelbase has been extended by more than 13 inches to provide ample space for three rows of seating for adults, all without sacrificing its off-roading chops. There's more space for cargo as well, with 43.5 cubic feet behind the second row, compared to the Defender 110's 34 cubes.
The new Defender 130 is available in the S, SE, X-Dynamic SE and X trims. Land Rover is also introducing a First Edition for this model that features three unique color combinations specifically curated by the Defender's designers. The Defender is configurable now on the Land Rover website and starts at $69,350 (including destination charges).
Although the 130 is larger, two powerful and efficient powertrains are available to lessen the sting of its added bulk. The Land Rover Defender 130 P300 uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six mild hybrid engine that puts out 296 horsepower. The P400 uses a 395-hp version of the same engine, resulting in a huge difference in power and performance between the two. While you may not be racing your Defender 130 on the next grocery run, it is fun to know that the P300 has a zero-to-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds and the P400 goes 0-60 in 6.3 seconds.
As you'd expect, the Defender 130 offers luxurious creature comforts in addition to its athletic prowess. Besides everything the previous 90 and 110 models offer, the 130 features an 11.4-inch touchscreen and an air suspension — two features that cost extra on the other models. The Defender 130 also debuts an air purification system new to the Defender line. Exclusive paint colors and a four-zone climate control system are available options.
Land Rover says that the Defender 130 was designed with all eight passengers in mind and affords ample room for adults in all three rows. The Defender 130 also has four sets of Isofix child seat attachments — two sets in each row — if you're traveling with an army of little ones.
For maximum poshness, the First Edition Defender 130s come with all the bells and whistles, including heated second- and third-row seating, a premium Meridian sound system and privacy glass. All First Editions will feature the P400 engine and 20-inch alloy wheels.
With handsome looks, impressive capability and a larger seating capacity, what's not to love about a bigger Defender? We expect to see more of these on the carpooling circuit than out in the desert, but a three-row Defender is a dream come true for all different sorts of drivers.