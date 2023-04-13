Skip to main content
These Are the 10 Cheapest Cars on Sale in 2023

You don't need to spend a fortune to get behind the wheel, even in 2023

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • You don't need to spend a ton of money to get behind the wheel in 2023.
  • There are still plenty of inexpensive cars on sale.
  • We run through top 10 most affordable new cars for 2023.

With the average transaction price of new cars nearing the $50,000 mark at the end of 2022, it might feel like getting behind the wheel is more expensive than ever. And while the ever-rising prices of cars mixed with the lasting effects of various shortages caused by the pandemic make buying a new car a little harder than before, there are still plenty of bona fide bargains to pick from. That's why we rounded up the 10 cheapest cars you can buy right now in 2023. Check out the video below to find your next set of wheels for a lot less than $50,000.

Edmunds says

These new cars might not be fun, fast or particularly fancy, but they will get you where you want to go for a fair price.

