These Are the 10 Cheapest Cars on Sale in 2023
With the average transaction price of new cars nearing the $50,000 mark at the end of 2022, it might feel like getting behind the wheel is more expensive than ever. And while the ever-rising prices of cars mixed with the lasting effects of various shortages caused by the pandemic make buying a new car a little harder than before, there are still plenty of bona fide bargains to pick from. That's why we rounded up the 10 cheapest cars you can buy right now in 2023. Check out the video below to find your next set of wheels for a lot less than $50,000.
Edmunds says
These new cars might not be fun, fast or particularly fancy, but they will get you where you want to go for a fair price.