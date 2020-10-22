'The Wrong Thing at the Worst Time': Tesla's Full Self-Driving Disclaimer

Edmunds Says

So here we are. Tesla has launched the beta version of Full Self-Driving, but with the warning that "it may do the wrong thing at the worst time." Stay tuned to our Tesla Model Y Long-Term Road Test for a comprehensive assessment of just how "full" Tesla's latest self-driving program seems to be. As of this writing, our Model Y doesn't appear to be part of the beta test yet, but we're hoping it will be added in the near future.