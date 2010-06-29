Monthly Update for December 2018 and January 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for December 2018 and January 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

This update marks a year of ownership of our 2017 Tesla Model 3. Over the past 12 months, we've covered just less than 15,000 miles and experienced in the process a number of highs and lows.

How did we commemorate its first anniversary? Quietly. Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ron Montoya took it on a quick trip to Las Vegas and back. Doing so allowed him to experience the navigation system's planning capabilities and the tendencies of the so-called Autopilot. He also noticed a bit of condensation inside one of the taillights during a rainy day in Los Angeles, which is somewhat of a concern for a car that's just a year old.

What Kind of Energy Consumption Did It Get?

Our Model 3 racked up 2,652 miles in December and January through a mix of local commuting and one long-distance drive to Las Vegas. We logged some solid "tanks" in the process. Some beat the EPA's 27 kWh/100 miles rating and one even neared the 25.6 kWh/100 miles best we recorded last January. Still, it wasn't enough to significantly affect lifetime consumption.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 25.6 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 204.7 miles

Current odometer: 14,796 miles

Other fun facts:

Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 243 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I was talked into taking the Model 3 to Vegas, and I learned quite a bit in the process. Tesla's navigation does all the planning for you. It factors in where you need to stop along the way to get a charge and even estimates the percentage of remaining battery life when you arrive at the charging station and final destination. I left home with about 200 miles of range, made one 30-minute stop in Yermo, California, then arrived in Vegas with about 95 miles of range remaining.

"On the return trip, I needed two charges. The nav system initially calculated that I would arrive home with about 10 percent charge. It assumed I'd have something to charge with on my end. But since I can't charge at my apartment, I stayed about 15 minutes longer at each of the charge stations. I not only needed to make it home but also needed to have enough range to make it to work the next morning. I arrived at the office with about 115 miles of range remaining, so I definitely erred on the side of caution.

"I'm not sold on Tesla's Autopilot. It requires you to keep your hands on the wheel. But if you hold the wheel too hard, the system will deactivate. It sits a little too close to the left lane for my comfort but doesn't allow me to adjust it. If you activate the turn signals, it will change lanes automatically, which is impressive. But you still need to monitor it because it freaked out when it drove over some Botts' dots and then asked me to take over immediately. With all this monitoring, I preferred to man the wheel myself and use the old-fashioned cruise control." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Miscellaneous

"It's been rainy recently, and I noticed that the right taillight on our Model 3 had some condensation on the inside. I expect to see something like this on an older vehicle, where the seals have dried out, but not on a 1-year-old car. It's small build-quality issues like this that give me pause when asked to recommend a Tesla." — Ron Montoya

"Our bright blue vinyl wrap gets a lot more attention than the boring gray we had before. It causes people to do double-takes and while at a Supercharger station, I had one Model X owner ask 'What's Edmunds?' I like the color quite a bit, but I'd skip the graphics if it were my car." — Ron Montoya