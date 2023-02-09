Apparently Ram didn't want a Revolution after all, or at least, not the full name. The first all-electric truck produced by Ram will be named the Ram 1500 Rev. It will debut in 2024, making Ram the latest company to enter the all-electric pickup party, alongside the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, GMC Sierra EV and Rivian R1T.

Wait, can you rev an electric vehicle?

Not exactly. The revving sound we associate with gas-powered cars comes from taking in air at varying speeds, thereby powering the throttle. There's no such mechanical feature in an electric car even though electric motors can spin up to dizzying speeds. That doesn't mean there's no noise. Anyone who has watched a Formula E race knows a high-pitched whine is a signature of performance electric vehicles. And some automakers have gotten a bit cute in their designs, introducing spaceship-like noises to accompany a launch off the line.

Is the Ram 1500 Rev more revolution or evolution?

We have not seen a production version of the Ram 1500 Rev yet. But Ram's parent company, Stellantis, released a concept version of its new electric truck with a laundry list of features. Some design highlights include a glass roof, which has become ubiquitous in electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air.

Other features are more truck-y. The Ram 1500 Rev will feature a folding midgate and removable center console, allowing long objects to be stored in the bed thanks to a pass-through into the cabin. It also includes a third row of seating, a first for a factory-produced pickup truck.

That's in addition to some of the highlights for electric vehicle lovers, like the Rev being built on 800-volt architecture, which allows for quicker charging. Stellantis claims the Rev can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging. That is, if you can find an available super-fast charger.

Any other Ram 1500 Rev highlights?

Other than the Kid Rock-friendly name? The concept released by Ram includes dual 14.5-inch touchscreens, and the rest of the vehicle looks thoroughly aggressive and modern. That lower screen is a tablet that can be removed from its dock, presumably so everyone in the truck can take turns as the DJ on a drive to Las Vegas. The Rev concept also features an augmented reality head-up display, which could make following directions easy and intuitive.