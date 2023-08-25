Monterey Car Week is the perfect way to showcase how enough money might just be able to buy happiness. It's a week where collectors and enthusiasts alike get together to celebrate some of the world's most special cars, and automakers have taken evermore notice over the years. In 2023 a whole raft of new cars made their debuts, so naturally we collected all of them here. Check out our rundown of the best unveils below!
The Best Unveils From Monterey Car Week 2023
There's something for everyone...
Edmunds says
We wouldn't mind having any of them in our garage, but that Mustang GTD screams "special."