The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Might Just Change the Game

How's the Maverick's storage? And what about towing and hauling?

Ford has done some really interesting things to accommodate buyers here. For starters, there's a 1,500-pound payload across the lineup regardless of engine. That's respectable even by midsize-pickup-truck standards. Then there's the bed-organizational system (which Ford calls Flexbed) that allows for multiple levels of storage. You can combine the wheelwells in the bed with a multi-height tailgate to create storage shelves for long, thin items, or you can organize storage in many configurations using wood. The Maverick also has D-rings and movable in-bed rails to help you strap stuff down, plus a small cubby for tools.

Tow ratings are impressive too, at least when you consider the Maverick's small size. Ford says it can pull up to 2,000 pounds with the hybrid powertrain and as much as 4,000 pounds with the turbo 2.0-liter engine and the optional towing package. The towing package includes extras such as an oil cooler, an upgraded radiator, a trailer brake controller, and a seven-pin prewired trailer connection. That's excellent for the Maverick's admittedly small class.

Inside, the Maverick has lots of neat storage options. A number of in-door cup-and-bottle holders for passengers, a large glovebox, a decent-size center console, and a big underseat storage compartment in the back seat. The hybrid battery takes about half of the storage space under the rear seats, but otherwise there's plenty of room for storage.

If you want some sort of strange customized storage compartment that Ford doesn't offer, you can do that too. FITS is a new system (short for Ford Integrated Tether System) developed for the Maverick with slots located in the cabin that will accommodate dealer-offered storage solutions such as extra cupholders or a trash bin. Ford is also planning on releasing the physical dimensions of the slots publicly so that owners can design and 3D-print their own custom storage solutions.

How economical is the Maverick?

We don't have official EPA estimates for the Maverick yet. Ford's initial press release touts 40 mpg in the city with the base hybrid powertrain. We also noticed in the fine print of an early Maverick brochure that Ford is aiming for 37 mpg combined with the base powertrain (41 city/33 highway), which is a seriously high set of ratings for anything with a cargo bed. If the powertrains under the hood of the Ford Escape and the Bronco Sport are any indication, that'll probably be the high point, however. We guess the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine will come in below 30 mpg combined.

What are the Maverick's trim levels?

At launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick will be available in three main trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. The XL won't have much equipment, but it will be eligible for most of the upper trim levels' options. For instance, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and the 4K towing package (trailer brake controller, trailer hitch receiver with seven-pin wiring harness, transmission oil cooler, higher-capacity radiator) are available in any trim level.

XL

This base trim will include features such as:

LED headlights

Cloth upholstery

Power windows

Air conditioning

8-inch touchscreen

Manually adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering column

Underseat storage compartments

Six-speaker stereo

Six tie-down points in the bed

XLT

On top of the standard equipment, the midgrade XLT will get:

Alloy wheels

Upgraded upholstery

Black exterior accents (grille, door handles, side mirrors)

Rear center armrest with cupholders

Power-locking tailgate

Cruise control

Lariat

This top-of-the-line trim adds to the XLT's equipment with:

Upgraded driver information display

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Simulated leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats

Power-sliding rear window

Rear-seat map pockets

Two rear-seat USB ports

Options for the Maverick include the previously mentioned 4K tow package, an FX4 Off-Road package (all-terrain tires, exposed front tow hooks, hill descent control, skid plates), and Luxury packages for the XLT and Lariat trims that include a spray-in bedliner, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging and an upgraded eight-speaker stereo.

Edmunds says

The Ford Maverick is a game changer. Sure, the Hyundai Santa Cruz debuted a few weeks ahead of the Maverick, and it's got a lot going for it, but Hyundai isn't even calling it a truck. If the preliminary towing, hauling and fuel economy numbers hold up for the Maverick, it will dominate a class that it had a large hand in resurrecting.

With the Maverick, Ford is offering an option for every buyer who thinks "I don't need all the capability that a midsize truck is offering" or "Midsize trucks have gotten too big and too expensive." Ford is also offering an entirely new option to people who never considered a truck in the first place — buyers concerned with fuel economy, but those who have no need to tow or traverse the toughest of local off-road trails. Few vehicles have such broad appeal, and we can't wait to get behind the wheel to test this one out. Check back in the coming months for additional coverage and information on the new 2022 Ford Maverick.