This is it, the high-speed off-road comparison to end them all. We thought we had our T's crossed and I's dotted last year when we pitted the Ram 1500 TRX against the Ford F-150 Raptor on a special dirt track version of our U-Drags series. It was admittedly a bit lopsided. You see, the TRX is powered by the obscene Hellcat engine — a supercharged beast of a V8 that pumps out 702 horsepower. The F-150 Raptor was the only true competitor at the time, but its turbocharged V6 was seriously down on power, with only 450 hp on tap.

But today's Raptor R ... that's a different story. It swaps in the Shelby GT500's supercharged V8, which puts out a much more competitive 700 hp. (How much do you think it grinds Ford's gears that its engine is 2 hp in arrears?) Now that these two Baja-lite racers match up in price and power, which one earns Edmunds' recommendation in a direct comparison? Watch the video below to find out.