- After last year's lopsided Ram 1500 TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor comparison, Ford returns with the Raptor R.
- With 700 furious horses under the hood, the F-150 finally has a powertrain to match the mighty TRX.
- Which one earns our recommendation?
2023 Ram TRX vs. 2023 Ford-150 Raptor R: Cold-Blooded Cretaceous Combat: Dino Destruction: Fossil Fu(el)ed: Extinction Event: Asteroidamageddon 2023
Saurian slaughterhouse
This is it, the high-speed off-road comparison to end them all. We thought we had our T's crossed and I's dotted last year when we pitted the Ram 1500 TRX against the Ford F-150 Raptor on a special dirt track version of our U-Drags series. It was admittedly a bit lopsided. You see, the TRX is powered by the obscene Hellcat engine — a supercharged beast of a V8 that pumps out 702 horsepower. The F-150 Raptor was the only true competitor at the time, but its turbocharged V6 was seriously down on power, with only 450 hp on tap.
But today's Raptor R ... that's a different story. It swaps in the Shelby GT500's supercharged V8, which puts out a much more competitive 700 hp. (How much do you think it grinds Ford's gears that its engine is 2 hp in arrears?) Now that these two Baja-lite racers match up in price and power, which one earns Edmunds' recommendation in a direct comparison? Watch the video below to find out.
Edmunds says
Even though there's only one winner, we think buyers would be happy with either truck. Provided you don't mind putting the local Chevron owner's kid through college.