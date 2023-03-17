Skip to main content
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R vs. Ram 1500 TRX front

2023 Ram TRX vs. 2023 Ford-150 Raptor R: Cold-Blooded Cretaceous Combat: Dino Destruction: Fossil Fu(el)ed: Extinction Event: Asteroidamageddon 2023

Saurian slaughterhouse

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • After last year's lopsided Ram 1500 TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor comparison, Ford returns with the Raptor R.
  • With 700 furious horses under the hood, the F-150 finally has a powertrain to match the mighty TRX.
  • Which one earns our recommendation?

This is it, the high-speed off-road comparison to end them all. We thought we had our T's crossed and I's dotted last year when we pitted the Ram 1500 TRX against the Ford F-150 Raptor on a special dirt track version of our U-Drags series. It was admittedly a bit lopsided. You see, the TRX is powered by the obscene Hellcat engine — a supercharged beast of a V8 that pumps out 702 horsepower. The F-150 Raptor was the only true competitor at the time, but its turbocharged V6 was seriously down on power, with only 450 hp on tap.

But today's Raptor R ... that's a different story. It swaps in the Shelby GT500's supercharged V8, which puts out a much more competitive 700 hp. (How much do you think it grinds Ford's gears that its engine is 2 hp in arrears?) Now that these two Baja-lite racers match up in price and power, which one earns Edmunds' recommendation in a direct comparison? Watch the video below to find out.

Edmunds says

Even though there's only one winner, we think buyers would be happy with either truck. Provided you don't mind putting the local Chevron owner's kid through college.

