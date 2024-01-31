Since the introduction of the current ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, the tiny sports car hasn’t needed to change much to keep its edge. For 2024, Mazda continues to hone the Miata with a much-needed update to its infotainment system, a new limited-slip differential and more.

Enhancements to the 2024 MX-5 Miata are immediately apparent. New headlights, daytime running lights and taillights differentiate this Miata from previous models, while new wheel designs should catch your eye even when the little roadster is standing still. The Miata in these images shows off the new non-metallic Aero Gray color, yours for $450.

Inside is an updated infotainment system with a larger 8.8-inch display that enables touchscreen functionality while using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also adds Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which can handle functions like climate control and radio adjustment. There's also more padding in the center console (though Mazda doesn’t say where) and newly revised gauges with high-contrast graphics.

Mazda’s mechanical changes are largely focused on trim-specific updates, though a new steering rack and tweaks to the electric power-assisted steering system promise smoother steering with better precision for even the introductory Miata Sport (MSRP: $30,150). The Miata Club model, priced at $33,650, receives a new limited-slip differential as well as a new DSC-Track mode, at last allowing drivers to fully defeat the car’s stability control programs. The Miata RF Club ($41,375) is the hardtop variant and now includes the Brembo/BBS/Recaro package as standard equipment; the package is a $4,800 option for the soft top. It includes red-painted brakes with larger Brembo calipers in front, heated Recaro bucket seats, and forged 17-inch BBS wheels.

The top-tier Grand Touring model remains unchanged aside from the lineup’s general updates and is still the only Miata available with an automatic. If you want one, it’ll be $36,370 for the soft top and $39,145 for the hardtop. Stick with the stick, and the Grand Touring trim is a more palatable $35,450 and $38,175 for the soft-top and hardtop models, respectively. Grand Touring buyers can also opt for tan leather interior upholstery for an extra $300. Mazda has yet to say when orders are arriving, but the online configurator allows buyers to visualize their perfect 2024 Miata now.