The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition Gets a Refresh, a New Engine, But No Extra Power

The X6 M first made an appearance in 2009 and BMW has been building this hopped-up "Sports Activity Coupe" ever since. Simply put, it's the fast one — a BMW X6, the coupefied version of the X5 SUV, with all the extra power and sporty bits BMW’s M division can throw at it. For 2024, the BMW is dropping the standard X6 M and offering it exclusively as a Competition model. This means more power is standard, but the base price is higher since the Competition pack used to be s $9,300 option.

Outside the changes are very much in line with the face-lift BMW recently revealed for the standard X6. The front and rear fascias are new, and there are new designs for the headlights and taillights, but the grille hasn't swollen to the massive proportions we've seen on other high-dollar Bimmers. Hopefully this is a sign BMW is reversing course on some of its more "interesting" design choices. That said, you're more than likely to mistake the X6 M Competition for any other X6 unless you're a real eagle-eyed car spotter. It hasn’t sprouted any unsightly wings or other silly aero addenda — it just looks like a more aggressive X6.

Powering the 2024 X6 M Competition is an all-new 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The new motor now features a mild hybrid system that should help make the car more efficient (we don't have EPA estimates yet) and make features like the engine auto stop-start system more seamless. Interestingly, though, the new engine makes no more power than before.

The focus was actually about making the engine more efficient, not more powerful. The new engine features a cross-bank exhaust manifold, a reinforced crankshaft, and a new intake duct for the turbochargers. The new S68 engine makes the same 617 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm. The new engine is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. BMW said that, despite a slight weight increase, the 0-60 mph time (3.7 seconds) and top speed (155 mph as standard and 177 mph with the M Driver's package) remain the same as before.

There are light chassis modifications for the new X6 M Competition, too. While the double-wishbone front end is the same, there's slightly more toe-in at the five-link rear end to help with high-speed stability and BMW has managed to add some extra bracing in the back of the car for extra body rigidity. The electronically controlled dampers have been reworked, too, and the electromagnetically controlled valves are adjusted automatically based on body movement and the road surface.

Inside, there's a striking new screen setup, which features a curved display, similar to the one found in the iX, BMW's futuristic electric SUV. The biggest change inside the X6 is a sizable single pane of glass that houses both the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch center-mounted infotainment screen. More controls have been integrated into the digital interface, and as a result you can kiss the panel of physical HVAC controls good-bye entirely. While we generally see the loss of physical controls as unfortunate, BMW has been improving its voice recognition software across its lineup lately and asking the car to set the temperature for you might well serve as an alternative to physical buttons.

Moving down from the center screen to the center console, a mix of traditional with virtual touch-sensitive buttons exist around the X6's iDrive controller that serve as shortcuts for the infotainment display. BMW models that have been touched by the M division also get a more traditional gear lever and shortcuts to performance options like Individual mode, which allows the driver to tailor the ride comfort, steering heft, powertrain aggression, and other parameters from the center screen. As with other M division products, the X6 M Competition gets sportier seats that are more aggressively bolstered, some unique M-style contrast stitching for the interior in the brand’s signature blue, light blue, and red color scheme, and a different steering wheel.

The 2024 X6 M Competition will start at $128,195. The price hike from the 2023 X6 M's starting price of $114,695 is a chunky one, but that's mostly down to the the addition of the Competition pack as standard kit.