The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has Arrived. Make Way.

Cadillac's engineers say the automatic transmission can shift more quickly than Porsche's much-celebrated PDK dual-clutch transmission, but the Blackwing also changes shift speed and harshness midcorner so as to not upset the tires. So equipped, the Blackwing can do 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, according to Cadillac.

Impressive as that may be, costlier all-wheel-drive-only rivals such as the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S boast slightly quicker figures. The Blackwing's manual transmission is certainly slower still, but it's hugely fun thanks to a no-lift shift feature that allows you to keep the gas pedal pinned during a full-throttle upshift without fear of damaging the driveline. And — let's back up here — did you notice that we just wrote "manual transmission"? You can barely find manuals on economy sedans these days, and they're fully extinct on the latest high-performance midsize luxury sedans from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a unique selling point for the CT5-V Blackwing.

Supersedan power and acceleration require impressive braking power. To that end, the Blackwing comes standard with 15.7-inch rotors with Brembo six-piston calipers up front and 14.7-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in the rear. If you plan some track time, the available carbon-ceramic brakes reduce unsprung mass by 53 pounds and remain fade-free even after heavy track use. While the M5 and E 63 offer similar hardware, the Blackwing packs yet another unique selling point by offering optional magnesium wheels to cut weight even more.

How comfortable is the CT5-V Blackwing?

The Blackwing largely masks its performance capability behind direct steering and a comfortable ride. Credit the adaptive dampers that, when dialed back to their street setting, ignore most bumps and relay a pleasing amount of road texture through the steering and cabin. Similarly, you can adjust steering effort, brake firmness and exhaust volume as desired for cruising.

How's the CT5-V Blackwing's interior?

The standard CT5's interior is thoughtfully laid out. You get upgraded materials in the Blackwing that look appropriate for the price, though they're not quite on par with pricier Audi, BMW and Mercedes options. Higher quality and two-tone leather are optional. Every Blackwing comes with heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, and interior upgrade packages add microfiber suede or carbon-fiber seat backing.

The steering wheel hosts a dial that lets you quickly change stability control settings and a button for one of the two preset driving modes. Opposite of a red stripe on the rim's 12 o'clock position is a plaque bearing the car's production number.

The CT5 sits a little lower than its competitors, so tall folks might have a hard time entering and exiting gracefully. There's a good amount of legroom in both rows, but the sloping roofline reduces headroom in the rear for taller occupants.