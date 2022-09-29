Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof. We Doubt It

The best the automotive industry has done before for giving us a boat-worthy thing with wheels is the Amphicar from the 1960s. Hollywood has done much better with James Bond's submersible Lotus Elise as seen in The Spy Who Loved Me. And check this out: The Guardian newspaper reported that Elon purchased the movie car in 2013. Inspiration?

If the Cybertruck ever does come to exist and you do get your hands on one — and we cannot believe we have to type this — please do not intentionally drive it into a body of water with the expectation that it will serve as a boat. It will, hopefully, be able to ford shallow, slow-moving streams, just as other trucks can, but there's a lot more to watercraft than just wading through a little water.

Naturally, Twitter was awash with memes and other users poking fun at Elon for saying something this unbelievable. It might also violate Musk's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2018 that states Tesla must "put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk's communications." But we'll let the SEC decide that for themselves.