The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

HYPERSCREEN

Mercedes' so-called Hyperscreen is, hands-down, the most impressive single piece of kit in the EQS' cabin. It replaces the standard 12.8-inch screen (also found on the S-Class) with a curved glass panel that stretches door to door and houses three OLED displays. It is visually stunning and gives the impression that the entire dashboard is a single giant screen. The digital instrument panel is pretty par for the course on modern luxury cars, while the square central touchscreen is significantly larger than the standard unit.

But really, it's the 12.3-inch passenger screen that ties the entire thing together. Not only does it balance the look of the dashboard — it's the same size as the instrument panel screen, after all — but it allows greater flexibility while traveling with a partner. For instance, you could have the central screen project detailed navigation information while the passenger plays DJ by cycling through radio stations. Passenger touchscreens are still a rarity, and from a design perspective, none are as well incorporated as the EQS' Hyperscreen.