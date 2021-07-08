The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Hyperscreens, nap programs and driver profiles galore

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz typically debuts all its coolest features in the S-Class, but the EQS is the new hotbed for upcoming tech
  • EQS introduces the new dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen interface
  • Power Nap program helps keep you energized on long road trips
  • New cloud-based driver profile syncs your settings between vehicles

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has traditionally been the hotbed for new Mercedes tech. Whatever feature you can select in the budget-friendly A-Class, chances are it originated in the S-Class years ago. But even though the S-Class is fully redesigned for 2021, its new electric stablemate shoulders Mercedes' most experimental tech. Here's what we think are the coolest features only available on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS.

HYPERSCREEN

Mercedes' so-called Hyperscreen is, hands-down, the most impressive single piece of kit in the EQS' cabin. It replaces the standard 12.8-inch screen (also found on the S-Class) with a curved glass panel that stretches door to door and houses three OLED displays. It is visually stunning and gives the impression that the entire dashboard is a single giant screen. The digital instrument panel is pretty par for the course on modern luxury cars, while the square central touchscreen is significantly larger than the standard unit.

But really, it's the 12.3-inch passenger screen that ties the entire thing together. Not only does it balance the look of the dashboard — it's the same size as the instrument panel screen, after all — but it allows greater flexibility while traveling with a partner. For instance, you could have the central screen project detailed navigation information while the passenger plays DJ by cycling through radio stations. Passenger touchscreens are still a rarity, and from a design perspective, none are as well incorporated as the EQS' Hyperscreen.

Nap while you charge

The EQS has a lot of features found in other high-end Mercedes vehicles — hot-stone massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, a fragrance atomizer that pumps out relaxing scents through the air vents. But the EQS is the first to combine a number of tasks in what it calls the Power Nap program. Driving the EQS on a long-distance road trip will probably require stopping by a charging station along the way. There's not much to do while plugged in, so why not rest your weary head for a spell?

Engaging Power Nap draws the panoramic sunroof shade closed, reclines the driver's seat, activates the air ionization system, and plays calming music through the speakers. When it's time to wake up, the seats gently massage you awake, the seat is raised and the sunshade is opened. Tesla's EVs might let you watch Netflix while you charge, but the EQS is the only one to gently lull you to sleep.

Driver profiles, sync up!

Driver and passenger memory settings are nothing new, but the EQS takes one-touch customization to another level. A variety of settings — from seat position to radio presets, audio balance, ideal interior temperature, preferred ambient lighting color and more — can be stored in a user's cloud-based personal profile.

That means that once your EQS identifies you via PIN or biometric authentication, it applies numerous saved parameters for your desired experience every time you enter the car. More importantly, these settings can be accessed any time you enter another Mercedes with a compatible MBUX system. Imagine taking your EQS to the dealer for service, and you're given a loaner in the interim. Log in to your temporary coach and it'll feel like home.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is one of our most highly anticipated new electric vehicles, and not just because it's Merc's first proper EV. It has some incredible new features you won't find anywhere else, like the incredible Hyperscreen interface, driver profiles that follow you into other Mercedes vehicles, and a nap program for lulling you to sleep while you charge the car.

Ryan ZumMallenby

Edmunds news

The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Buyers Want the Most Expensive Genesis GV80 They Can Get

Jeep, Ram and Dodge Expand Electrified Offerings

Watch review

Drag Race! Chevy Corvette vs. BMW M4 Competition | 0-60, Performance, Acceleration, Roll-on & More

See all car news 