The Three Coolest Things About the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Nap while you charge
The EQS has a lot of features found in other high-end Mercedes vehicles — hot-stone massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, a fragrance atomizer that pumps out relaxing scents through the air vents. But the EQS is the first to combine a number of tasks in what it calls the Power Nap program. Driving the EQS on a long-distance road trip will probably require stopping by a charging station along the way. There's not much to do while plugged in, so why not rest your weary head for a spell?
Engaging Power Nap draws the panoramic sunroof shade closed, reclines the driver's seat, activates the air ionization system, and plays calming music through the speakers. When it's time to wake up, the seats gently massage you awake, the seat is raised and the sunshade is opened. Tesla's EVs might let you watch Netflix while you charge, but the EQS is the only one to gently lull you to sleep.