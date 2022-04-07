The facility sits on a plot of land that spans more than three square miles. The factory itself is nearly a mile long and covers nearly 1.7 million square feet in total. It is more than seven stories at its tallest point and cost the company over $1 billion to get the facility up and running. If Tesla's new plant/HQ this doesn't give credence to the idea that everything is bigger in Texas, little else will.

When combined with the recently opened Gigafactory in Berlin, two factories alone will nearly double Tesla's annual production capacity. Tesla expects a 50 percent increase over the next few years, so the extra capacity should mean that Tesla is able to keep up with demand for now.