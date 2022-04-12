So what's the price tag on this ultra-luxe EV? The Grand Touring is eye-watering enough at $139,000. Upgrading to the Grand Touring Performance turns the screws even tighter, launching the MSRP to $179,000, or $10,000 more than the Dream Edition Performance — a price differential that likely encapsulates the rising materials costs from today's strained supply chain.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance competes against several serious rivals. Chief among these is the Tesla Model S, which offers a Plaid trim level with similarly explosive acceleration. The Model S Plaid is the quickest car we've ever tested, with 0-60 mph coming in a mind-melting 2.3 seconds. It also costs tens of thousands of dollars less than the Lucid, though the Tesla does come with the ridiculous yoke steering wheel that may be a deal-breaker on its own. The Porsche Taycan is also in the mix — specifically, the Turbo S version. It costs a few thousand dollars more than the Grand Touring Performance, but the estimated 0-60 mph time is identical at 2.6 seconds. It's worth noting that the Lucid offers more driving range than either of its primary rivals. The Mercedes-AMG EQS is also in the mix, and it costs less than the Lucid, though it isn't nearly as quick.

Edmunds says