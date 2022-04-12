- New Grand Touring Performance model debuts with 1,050 horsepower
- 0-60 mph acceleration is estimated to take just 2.6 seconds
- A second chance to buy an ultra Air for those who missed out on the 1,111-hp Dream Edition Performance
When Lucid initially launched its Air electric supersedan, it did so in two limited-edition flavors: Dream Edition Performance — with 471 miles of range and a mighty 1,111-horsepower output — and Dream Edition Range, with 520 miles of range and 933 hp. When those models (with only 520 ever made between the two versions) were all spoken for, customers looking for the ultimate EV would have to make do with the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which produces "just" 800 hp.
Thankfully, Lucid is introducing a much more powerful Air for those who missed out on the initial run of Dream Edition Performance models. Introducing the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance, which boosts the dual-motor powertrain's output to a much more respectable 1,050 horsepower.
The Grand Touring is the only currently available Air variant — the more affordable Touring and Pure models are expected in the coming years. The Grand Touring's 800-horsepower dual-motor setup is certainly potent (good for a 3.0-second 0-60 mph dash, according to Lucid), and its range projections top almost every other electric vehicle. For reference, the Grand Touring on standard 19-inch wheels can travel up to 516 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA. Opting for the 21-inch alloys decreases range to 469 miles.
The new Grand Touring Performance adds an extra 250 horsepower, for a whopping total of 1,050 hp. The zero-to-60 mph time decreases from 3 seconds flat to 2.6 seconds, though range also falls a bit, to 446 miles.
So what's the price tag on this ultra-luxe EV? The Grand Touring is eye-watering enough at $139,000. Upgrading to the Grand Touring Performance turns the screws even tighter, launching the MSRP to $179,000, or $10,000 more than the Dream Edition Performance — a price differential that likely encapsulates the rising materials costs from today's strained supply chain.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance competes against several serious rivals. Chief among these is the Tesla Model S, which offers a Plaid trim level with similarly explosive acceleration. The Model S Plaid is the quickest car we've ever tested, with 0-60 mph coming in a mind-melting 2.3 seconds. It also costs tens of thousands of dollars less than the Lucid, though the Tesla does come with the ridiculous yoke steering wheel that may be a deal-breaker on its own. The Porsche Taycan is also in the mix — specifically, the Turbo S version. It costs a few thousand dollars more than the Grand Touring Performance, but the estimated 0-60 mph time is identical at 2.6 seconds. It's worth noting that the Lucid offers more driving range than either of its primary rivals. The Mercedes-AMG EQS is also in the mix, and it costs less than the Lucid, though it isn't nearly as quick.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is a perfect choice for buyers who want an extreme EV but missed out on the limited-production Dream Edition Performance. Its $179,000 price tag is a bit steep, however, for a vehicle that offers marginal acceleration gains over the standard Grand Touring model.