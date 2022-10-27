Tesla Cybertruck Moves Step Closer to Reality

Can Tesla meet Cybertruck demand?

The company's challenge will be to meet demand for reportedly more than a million reservations that have already been made for the Cybertruck, according to a crowd-sourced reservation tracker. Since the reservation in this case is a refundable $100 deposit, the number of reservations that are converted into actual orders remains to be seen, especially once final pricing and specifications are revealed. Whether Tesla could meet demand for even half that number is questionable. For comparison, Tesla delivered around 936,000 cars worldwide last year.

In May, Tesla stopped taking reservations from outside of North America and likely faces an uphill battle with safety regulators in Europe and Australia. That might slow global demand, but given the insatiable appetite for trucks in North America — even one as weird as the Cybertruck — that might not be much of a reprieve.